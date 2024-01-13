Steven Schumacher backs Lewis Baker to flourish in his system at Stoke

Stoke head coach Steven Schumacher believes Lewis Baker can flourish in his system after he netted the winner in a narrow 1-0 Championship victory at Rotherham.

The game’s only goal and moment of real quality came through Baker’s sensational free-kick just before the break.

That proved to be the difference and ensured Schumacher a second victory in charge.

Stoke had certainly enjoyed the better of the first half but they did not take the lead until the fourth minute of added on time when Baker’s strike whistled into the top corner.

Schumacher wants the former Chelsea man to keep contributing and hinted he could become a key man under him.

He said: “It was a brilliant goal, unstoppable. I am really pleased for him because he hasn’t played much football. He’s a proper model professional.

“He is the type of player who competes very well and he’s got a goal in him. It’s important he stays available. He’s doing really well and he’s a talented player.

“When you come to a new club you try to build relationships with people. This system is designed for players like him, midfielders who score goals.

“Hopefully he can keep contributing. He’s one of the best two-footed players I have worked with.”

Rotherham came closest through former Stoke man Sam Clucas’ long-range strike but their former loanee goalkeeper Daniel Iversen enjoyed a quiet afternoon.

There were even fewer chances in the second half with the Millers failing to really put the visitors’ goal under threat and Stoke content with a one-goal cushion.

The best opportunities fell the way of Andre Vidigal, who had two opportunities to notch a second.

One of his efforts was palmed out by Viktor Johansson and a counter-attack deep into added time was curtailed by Cohen Bramall’s desperate defending.

Schumacher added: “I think it was a really tough game and what we expected. You have to come and battle and stand up to everything Rotherham throw at you. It’s a tough place to come to. It was a really good performance.

“The way they play, you have got to try and be brave but use your brain as well. It was really well executed from my players.”

Rotherham head coach Leam Richardson will now look to bring some players in after loanees Dexter Lembikisa and Fred Onyedinma departed the New York Stadium this week.

He said: “Hopefully we will be busy next week. We have needed bodies from January first. We are struggling to fill the bench.

“The first emotion was there was a game there to be won. I think it was a 0-0 game with one moment of quality which wins the game.

“I don’t think it should have been a free-kick. I think their manager would be saying the same thing if it was a flipside.

“In the second half we were the aggressor without having that final moment of quality or decision making.

“We have been very diligent in certain areas and aggressive in others. One of my frustrations is we got in some good areas but we need to be more aggressive with our crosses and shots.

“We have got to improve daily and have really good habits. We have to keep being really positive and working hard.

“I won’t have anybody knock the lads’ work effort or endeavour.”