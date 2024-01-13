Nigel Clough left to rue Mansfield’s failure to hold on at Morecambe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Nigel Clough left to rue Mansfield’s failure to hold on at Morecambe

By Press Association
Nigel Clough was left disappointed (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Nigel Clough was left disappointed (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough was left frustrated as his side slipped to third in the table after being denied three points by a spirited Morecambe comeback.

A Baily Cargill goal on the hour looked set to be enough to give the Stags the three points over the Shrimps, but a Charlie Brown goal 12 minutes from time gave the home side a point.

Clough said: “The conditions were difficult for both sides but we scored a really good goal and should have seen it through.’

“At the end of the day it was a good point but you would like more when you go a goal up in a game like this.

“They came at us after we scored and I thought we had got over it but then we gave a sloppy goal away, a goal we shouldn’t concede. We came for the three points, we tried to get the three points but the timing and the nature of their goal was really frustrating for us all.”

Morecambe manager Ged Brannan, who saw four key loan players return to their parent clubs in the week, said: “Mansfield are probably the best team in the league and they will be delighted to be going home with a point because we were by far the better side today.

“We had the better chances and played the better football and I’m delighted for the lads. We went a goal down against the run of play but everyone puffed their chests out, rolled their sleeves up and we scored a tremendous goal and we could have sneaked it.

“There were some outstanding performances all over the park and the reaction from the fans at the end said everything.”

Morecambe started the better with debutants Gwion Edwards and Joe Adams both going close before Mansfield went close to taking the lead on the counter.

George Maris saw a goal-bound shot blocked by Stags’ striker Lucas Akins before top scorer Davis Keillor-Dunn saw a stinging long-range shot tipped onto the crossbar by new Morecambe keeper Archie Mair.

Cargill’s goal came after a swift counter, with the defender left unmarked in the box before producing a fine finish.

The Shrimps hit back with a fine goal late on. Adam Mayor played in Yann Songo’o down the left and his low cross was converted by Brown at the far post.