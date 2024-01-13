Steve Morison hoping to build on Sutton draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Steve Morison hoping to build on Sutton draw

By Press Association
Steve Morison (David Davies/PA)
Steve Morison (David Davies/PA)

Sutton’s new manager Steve Morison is hoping his players can take confidence from their performance after his first match in charge ended in a 2-2 draw against Barrow.

The match at Gander Green Lane seemed to be going to form as the promotion-chasing visitors controlled the first half and went ahead through Ben Whitfield’s opener.

However, United struck back with goals either side of half-time from Harry Beautyman that threatened just a fourth league win of the season for the team who began Saturday bottom of League Two.

Morison, whose side remain six points off safety, said: “You’ve got to believe in yourselves, you’ve got to be confident.

“I’m obviously asking them to do a couple of things differently, but the fundamentals in football are you run, you work hard and I’m just trying to ask them to be brave on the ball.

“Obviously, I thought they did it for large parts, they mixed it up, but you’ve just got to believe.

“The question is: ‘Do you believe you can do it?’

“I didn’t say those exact words at half-time, but they came out and had an extra spring in their step.

“We tried to play in a little bit of a different style, we kept the ball quite well but just didn’t quite have that final-third impetus, which in the second half we did.

“We put Barrow on the back foot and they had to make a double change to stop our flow.”

Barrow led after 35 minutes when Whitfield turned in Elliot Newby’s low ball from close range, but Beautyman made the most of some hesitant defending to equalise for Sutton before half-time.

Beautyman then completed the turnaround with a header from Joe Kizzi’s cross before Niall Canavan ensured a share of the spoils by finishing off a goalmouth scramble.

Barrow boss Pete Wild said: “We felt really frustrated because we were in complete control of the game, we should go 2-0 up, after we’d gone 1-0 up, with Jamie Proctor.

“The game’s then dead and buried and we enjoy the game, but from something out of nothing, the goal they get gives them something to hang on to.

“If there’s one frustrating point of today’s game, it’s giving them something to hang on to because large parts of that game were really good from us.

“We talked about needing to match their intensity and I felt we did that for 90 minutes.

“I think the biggest thing to take from today is the character that we’ve shown.

“When you don’t have good days, it’s important that good teams find a way to at least get a point.

“We’ve gifted Sutton two goals, but we’ve found a way to come away with a positive result.”