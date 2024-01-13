Crawley boss condemns boos but admits ‘worst performance since I’ve been here’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Crawley boss condemns boos but admits ‘worst performance since I’ve been here’

By Press Association
Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey during the pre-season friendly match at Broadfield Stadium, Crawley. Picture date: Wednesday July 19, 2023.
Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey during the pre-season friendly match at Broadfield Stadium, Crawley. Picture date: Wednesday July 19, 2023.

Scott Lindsey hit out at the Crawley boo-boys after a late goal from substitute Kelly N’Mai sentenced the Red Devils to a 1-0 home defeat against struggling Salford.

Lindsey, taking charge of the team for the 50th time in Sky Bet League Two, admitted it was the worst performance under him but was left dismayed by the reaction of a section of supporters.

He said:” We let ourselves down today but I don’t want to hear my team booed.

“This time last year we were third from bottom and fighting for our lives. People need to remember we went into the game level on points with the play-off positions.

“I’m a bit disappointed with the booing; it doesn’t help and the players don’t want to hear it.”

Lindsey said his team would have lost “seven or eight nil” but for the performance of his goalkeeper Corey Addai and confessed he “didn’t see the performance coming.”

The former Swindon boss added:” Salford had 35 shots, 12 on target, and it was the worst performance since I’ve been here.

“We looked lethargic, slow in our build-up, and sloppy. We didn’t look great today. You can become a bad team if you switch off.”

Ryan Giggs was spotted amongst the 95 travelling fans as the Ammies produced their first win in 12 league games, with new head coach Karl Robinson taking charge for the second time.

Former MK Dons and Oxford boss Robinson said he could not understand why it took his men so long to take the lead, with N’Mai’s third goal of the season not coming until 10 minutes from time.

Robinson said: “We had 34 shots before we got that goal, why did it take so long?

“But we’ll take the three points and be happy about it.”

Salford had not won in League Two since a 3-0 win at Doncaster on October 24 and this success lifts them eight points above the drop zone.

Robinson added: “Clearly we’ve got to do a lot of improving. It’s my responsibility and I will make sure everybody steps up, we’ve got to tighten up.

“And that includes the staff. We’ve all got to do better, that is what the football club is all about.

“It is an awareness of what the club s supposed to be doing. But it is a start and we need to go on from here.”