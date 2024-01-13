Ryan Lowe relieved to see triple substitution pay off for Preston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ryan Lowe relieved to see triple substitution pay off for Preston

By Press Association
Ryan Lowe was pleased to see a triple substitution pay off (Tim Markland/PA)
Ryan Lowe was pleased to see a triple substitution pay off (Tim Markland/PA)

Ryan Lowe was relieved his half-time gamble to make three substitutions paid off after Preston claimed a 2-0 win against Bristol City.

North End laboured in the first half but the introduction of attacking trio Emil Riis, Mads Frokjaer-Jensen and Will Keane changed the game.

Keane proved to be the matchwinner, scoring twice in the second half to secure Preston a first win since Boxing Day.

Lowe admitted he was hesitant to make such drastic changes due to the risk of humiliating starters Duane Holmes, Milutin Osmajic and captain Alan Browne, but his gut proved correct.

“Sometimes when you change formations and personnel your front three need to be in the game. Ours weren’t in the first half,” he said.

“I just felt we needed another threat up front. My gut feeling is the best thing for me – and I’m just really pleased it worked.

“We haven’t won in a couple of games so we didn’t want to go out in the second half and be flat again. The substitutions changed it.”

Preston were a different team in the second half and took the lead when Keane’s strike from the centre of the goal was too good for City goalkeeper Max O’Leary.

Keane doubled the home side’s advantage when Frokjaer-Jensen had a shot saved as the pressure mounted. Keane then fired into the bottom-right corner with a superb left-foot strike for his eighth goal of the season.

“It was a very pleasing victory, the players deserve a lot of credit. We went into the staff room at half-time and I said I had to make bold decisions,” Lowe added.

“We mucked in and made some tough decisions bringing people off at half-time, our captain included.

“But I just felt we needed a bit more power at the top end of the pitch. I felt that whoever scored first would go on and win the game – and I wanted it to be us.

“We changed shape and we wanted to be on the front foot. I said to the boys don’t wait for something to happen, if they score then our backs would be against the wall.”

After three wins in a row in December, Bristol City have now gone without one in four matches and have subsequently dropped to 14th in the table.

They face West Ham in a FA Cup replay on Tuesday and boss Liam Manning has called on his team to be more creative.

“We need to create more chance, which I’ll always say, but we created enough to be ahead at a half-time,” he said.

“When you’re on top like that you have to make it count – and we didn’t. We have to work really hard to score high-level goals, whereas the ones we concede are too easy.

“What you can’t do is give easy goals away and not be ruthless at the other end.

“It was difficult to watch in the second half, but in the first half there was a lot of good.

“But it’s turning that good into outcomes, which we didn’t do.

“We had a couple of terrific opportunities – and from set-pieces – as well as good control for large periods for the first half, but we didn’t make any of them count.

“I didn’t feel too threatened, but they made three chances at half-time which had a big impact.”