Valerien Ismael surprised to see Jake Livermore become matchwinner

By Press Association
Valerien Ismael (PA)
Valerien Ismael (PA)

Watford boss Valerien Ismael was as surprised as anyone to see Jake Livermore score both goals in their 2-1 win at QPR.

Veteran midfielder Livermore has rarely scored two goals in a season throughout his long career, but he hit two in five minutes to pile more misery on Rangers.

“For Jake it’s not his job to score goals but we are pleased with him, he has a great mentality,” said Ismael.

“That’s three goals in one season – I can’t remember when he scored that many in one season.”

Ben Hamer had kept Watford at bay with fine saves to deny Sinclair Armstrong before former Tottenham, West Brom, Hull and England midfielder Livermore struck.

He collected a cut-back from Matheus Martins 25 yards out, took a touch and curled a superb effort past the despairing dive of Asmir Begovic.

Five minutes later Livermore repeated the trick, this time drilling a half-clearance low past Begovic from 20 yards.

Rangers hit back when Lyndon Dykes tapped in Paul Smyth’s cross at the far post with 13 minutes remaining.

Hamer then made a fine save to keep out Jimmy Dunne’s shot in stoppage time as Watford held on to complete a first league double over QPR since 2005/6 under Aidy Boothroyd.

Ismael added: “It was a great away performance, you saw everything we expected, it’s a tough place to come and get the points.

“In the first half we played well but maybe didn’t have the big chance to score, but we were in control.

“In the second half we said we needed to create chances and have the possibility to score.

“The more you shoot the more chance you have to score the goal. We have to make sure that is always in our mind and we are always on the front foot.”

Rangers are still in the bottom three, five points from safety and destined for League One unless boss Marti Cifuentes can turn things around.

“It’s a very disappointing result,” said Cifuentes. “We started very good, had good control and I don’t think they created any big chances.

“In the second half we had a very big chance in minute one, then another, but unfortunately they took the lead with their first shot on goal. It’s very frustrating, it’s not usual that we concede two goals from 30 metres.

“We didn’t give up, we tried to push and their keeper made a fantastic save. At the end I would say it’s a disappointing result but we need to score the chances.

“We were playing one of the best sides in the league and we dominated. We got really big chances. We need to bounce back.”