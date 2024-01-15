On this day in 2018: Simone Biles reveals sexual abuse torment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On this day in 2018: Simone Biles reveals sexual abuse torment

By Press Association
Simone Biles is America’s most decorated gymnast (Mike Egerton/PA)
Simone Biles is America’s most decorated gymnast (Mike Egerton/PA)

Four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles said she was sexually abused by Team USA’s former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, on this day in 2018.

Nassar was already serving 60 years in prison for having child sex abuse images on his computer and awaiting sentence after admitting assaulting female gymnasts.

Biles, who won team, all-around, vault and floor exercise gold medals at Rio 2016, said she was “one of the many survivors”.

“Most of you know me as a happy, giggly, and energetic girl,” the then 20-year-old wrote in a statement posted on Twitter.

“But lately… I’ve felt a bit broken and the more I try to shut off the voice in my head the louder it screams.

“I am not afraid to tell my story anymore. I too am one of the many survivors that was sexually abused by Larry Nassar.”

Three former US Olympians – Gabby Douglas, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney – had already accused Nassar of sexual abuse.

Simone Biles won four golds at Rio 2016
Simone Biles won four golds at Rio 2016 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Nassar, who was aged 54 in January 2018, was involved with America’s world-beating gymnastics programme from the 1980s until July 2015, when the sport’s national governing body sacked him.

At the time of Biles’ statement, more than 130 women had filed civil lawsuits against him alleging abuse.

Nassar was later sentenced to between 40 and 175 years in prison for abusing athletes in his care after testimony from nearly 160 of his victims.

Biles, the most decorated American gymnast in history, went on to win bronze in the balance beam and silver in the team competition at Tokyo 2020 but withdrew from five of her six finals in Japan to focus on her mental health.