Daniil Medvedev battles Melbourne heat before opponent Terence Atmane retires

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Daniil Medvedev battles Melbourne heat before opponent Terence Atmane retires

By Press Association
Daniil Medvedev felt the heat against Terence Atmane (Andy Wong/AP)
Daniil Medvedev felt the heat against Terence Atmane (Andy Wong/AP)

Daniil Medvedev was troubled by the Melbourne heat but benefited from the tearful retirement of opponent Terence Atmane to move through to the second round of the Australian Open.

The third seed, twice a beaten finalist here, dropped the first set to French qualifier Atmane and called the trainer for treatment on his thighs.

But ultimately it was Atmane who decided that he could not go on, the 22-year-old calling it a day trailing 5-7 6-2 6-4 1-0 before sobbing on his chair with head in hands.

“Here I think what is tough is that the conditions were not the toughest I have ever played in but since one week we didn’t really have hot days,” said Medvedev, who next faces Finn Emil Ruusuvuori.

“So here, first match for me, he’s not used to grand slams also yet, so a lot of nerves. The heat is there. So physically it’s not easy I think. It’s tough for everyone.

“I’m happy that I managed to be stronger physically because it was not easy at one moment. At this moment he started cramping. Just have to stay in there and I’m happy to go through.”

Last year’s beaten finalist, Stefanos Tsitsipas, also found himself a set down to lucky loser Zizou Bergs before fighting back to win 5-7 6-1 6-1 6-3.

Terence Atmane sobs into his towel
Terence Atmane was emotional after retiring (Andy Wong/AP)

Tsitsipas, who had been due to face Matteo Berrettini before the Italian pulled out, said: “Great game of tennis the second and third sets of the match.

“I wasn’t focused too much on score and I did a great job there, coming up with powerful shots, pressing early on during the rallies. It felt great to be at that level of tennis.”

The seventh seed has been battling to recover from the back injury that saw him withdraw from the ATP Finals in November.

Stefanos Tsitsipas clenches his fist
Stefanos Tsitsipas clenches his fist (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

It has still affected him in the early stages of this season, with Tsitsipas pulling out of a charity match last week, but he is optimistic he is on the right track.

“It was a tricky part during the pre-season to be faced with something like this,” said the Greek, who has modified his service action as a result.

“But now I’m healthy. I’m headed in the right direction. I feel like I can keep adding to it and eventually see myself the way I was able to play at the beginning of last year.”

American Ben Shelton, who made a breakthrough run to the quarter-finals here last year, eased into round two with a 6-2 7-6 (2) 7-5 victory over Roberto Bautista Agut but there were defeats for former champion Stan Wawrinka and Canadian Denis Shapovalov.