Sport

Reading proof football needs more stringent ownership test, says campaign group

By Press Association
Reading fans caused Saturday’s match to be abandoned (Adam Rutter/PA)
Reading’s plight is an example of why a stringent owners’ and directors’ test is imperative under a new football regulation bill, according to Fair Game chief executive Niall Couper.

Saturday’s Sky Bet League One match against Port Vale was abandoned after approximately 1,000 home supporters invaded the pitch in what one fan group have promised is the start of protests against owner Dai Yongge.

The club have been hit with a series of points deductions and financial penalties under the Chinese businessman’s stewardship and following Championship relegation after being docked six points they are 21st in League One having been stripped of four this season.

“Football belongs to the fans, but it shouldn’t be down to them to take action,” said Couper, whose organisation work to find long-term solutions to issues like protecting the heritage of clubs.

“Reading FC fans have, for years, paid the price of mismanagement of the club. The mismanagement has now put the club’s future at severe risk.

“The independent regulator must have strong powers for intervention before any club reaches this stage, and the forthcoming bill must also include a fit for purpose and stringent owners’ and directors’ tests.”