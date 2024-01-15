Ben Duckett insists England will be well prepared for India Test series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ben Duckett insists England will be well prepared for India Test series

By Press Association
Ben Duckett supports England’s Test preparations (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ben Duckett supports England’s Test preparations (Mike Egerton/PA)

Opener Ben Duckett insists England will be well prepared for their Test series in India, despite criticism of their last-minute arrival in the country.

Ben Stokes’ squad are currently in state-of-the-art facilities in Abu Dhabi on a training camp and are planning to transfer to Hyderabad just three days before the first Test begins on January 25.

Former England bowler Steve Harmison believes that is simply not enough acclimatisation time in Indian conditions and paves the way for a 5-0 defeat, but low-key warm-up matches have fallen off the agenda since Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum took charge of the side.

With the series already spanning seven weeks and no guarantees over the local players they would come up against, Duckett has no qualms about the decision.

“There’s training every day and we’re hitting thousands of balls, with the bowlers bowling to us,” he told the Sky Sports Cricket podcast.

“There probably is loads of spinners (to train with) in India but none of them are (Ravindra) Jadeja, Axar Patel and (Ravichandran) Ashwin. You might face a 15-year-old off-spinner in the nets but that’s not really going to equip you for the first Test match.

“We’ve got quite a big squad with us and there will be hours of training every day. In India you are pretty hotel-bound, the luxury of being in Abu Dhabi is you can get out and about for an extra 10 days.

“India can be a really tough place to tour, everyone knows that. The mental side of the game is just as important and I don’t think there’s too many complaints from that squad who are having 10 days in Abu Dhabi rather than 10 days stuck in a hotel.”

  • 1st Test: Jan 25-29, Hyderabad
  • 2nd Test: Feb 2-6, Visakhapatnam
  • 3rd Test: Feb 15-19, Rajkot
  • 4th Test: Feb 23-27, Ranchi
  • 5th Test: Mar 7-11, Dharamsala

England have vowed not to curb the attacking instincts that have defined the so-called ‘Bazball’ era, promising to go on the attack even if faced with extreme turning conditions.

That is exactly what they experienced on their previous Test tour in 2021, a 3-1 defeat, and Duckett feels his role at the top of the innings is more crucial than ever in setting the right tone.

“Me and Zak (Crawley) at the top of the order have to realise that in the first couple of balls as we kind of judge that wicket,” he said.

“If we feel like it’s going to be a terrible pitch, sometimes getting 60 off 50 balls or whatever it may be is going to be a valuable knock for the team. It’s going to be for me and Zak to give that feedback as soon as possible, if we get 180-200, let’s do that as soon as possible.

“I know under Baz and Stokesy we will have full licence to go and do whatever we want.”