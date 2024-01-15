Manager Michael Flynn departs Swindon after eight months in charge

Swindon have announced the departure of manager Michael Flynn after a little more than eight months in the role.

Flynn took charge on May 8 and officially assumed the reins after their final match of last season, signing an initial two-year deal before extending his contract to the end of 2025-26 in November.

But the Robins’ fortunes have faltered since the end of November and just one win in their last eight outings has seen them slide from eighth – and a point behind the Sky Bet League Two play-offs – to 15th.

Swindon Town Football Club have parted company with Michael Flynn and Wayne Hatswell.#STFC — Swindon Town Football Club (@Official_STFC) January 15, 2024

There have been six defeats in that time, while they have lost 10 of their last 15, including a 2-1 reverse at Crewe on Saturday.

While they are still only eight points adrift of the top seven, Swindon confirmed in a statement that “amicable discussions” between Flynn and club owner Clem Morfuni had led to a parting of the ways.

Flynn said: “I want to thank the owner for the opportunity to manage this great football club and wish everyone associated, especially the fans, the very best for the future.”

Assistant Wayne Hatswell joins former Newport and Walsall boss Flynn in leaving the club, with Gavin Gunning set to take charge of the first team on an interim head coach basis.