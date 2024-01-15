From Rooney rocket to Bobb brilliance – memorable first Premier League goals

Oscar Bobb’s brilliant finish clinched Manchester City a crucial win at Newcastle on Saturday and was the 20-year-old’s first Premier League goal.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at 10 other memorable first Premier League goals.

Alan Shearer (Blackburn) – 1992

Alan Shearer lashed home a superb first Premier League goal for Blackburn (Paul Barker/PA)

Shearer is the Premier League’s all-time leading scorer with 260 goals and his first, scored on the opening weekend of the new era, was a typical block-buster, lashed into the top corner from the edge of the penalty area in Blackburn’s 3-3 draw at Crystal Palace.

Paulo Wanchope (Derby) – 1997

Nine days after Derby had signed Wanchope, the little-known Costa Rican announced himself on his debut in style, collecting the ball deep in his own half and galloping past four Manchester United defenders before side-footing a low finish into the bottom corner in a 3-2 win at Old Trafford.

Steven Gerrard (Liverpool) – 1999

Steven Gerrard scored a brilliant first Premier League goal for Liverpool in 1999 (Phil Noble/PA)

Gerrard did not score his first Liverpool goal until his 25th appearance, but it was worth the wait. He burst to the edge of the penalty area after receiving a pass 50 yards from goal and brilliantly stepped round two defenders before firing into the bottom corner in a 4-1 home win against Sheffield Wednesday.

Wayne Rooney (Everton) – 2002

Rooney became the Premier League’s youngest-ever goalscorer at the time, five days before his 17th birthday, when stepping off the bench to halt Arsenal’s 30-game unbeaten run with a stunning last-minute 25-yard strike in Everton’s 2-1 home win.

James Milner (Leeds) – 2002

Less than two months later, Milner replaced Rooney as the Premier League’s youngest goalscorer. Aged 16 years and 356 days, the Leeds substitute evaded two tacklers on the edge of the box and unleashed a brilliant finish inside the far post to seal his hometown club a 2-0 win against Chelsea.

Neil Mellor (Liverpool) – 2004

In his second Premier League start, Mellor lashed home a dipping 30-yard volley with virtually the last kick of the game in front of the Anfield Kop to snatch a 2-1 victory for Rafael Benitez’s Liverpool against defending champions Arsenal.

James Vaughan (Everton) – 2005

Vaughan’s predatory strike from Kevin Kilbane’s cross sealed a dream debut for Everton in a 4-0 home win against Crystal Palace and made him the Premier League’s youngest goalscorer at the age of 16 years, eight months and 27 days.

Danny Welbeck (Man Utd) – 2008

Welbeck marked his Premier League debut for Manchester United, 11 days shy of his 18th birthday, by rifling home a curling 30-yard shot into the top corner after replacing Park Ji-sung in the second half of a 5-0 win against Stoke at Old Trafford.

Danny Rose (Tottenham) – 2010

Where it all began for Danny Rose… #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/91OI811tYq — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 22, 2016

The then teenage left-back enjoyed an unforgettable Premier League debut for Tottenham after scoring a wonder goal in a 2-1 win against derby rivals Arsenal at White Hart Lane, crashing home a swerving 30-yard volley after Gunners goalkeeper Manuel Almunia had punched clear a corner.

Anthony Martial (Man Utd) – 2015

Ten days after signing from Monaco for £36million to become the world’s most expensive teenager, Martial scored a stunning solo effort on his debut in a 3-1 win against Liverpool, cutting inside from the left wing and beating three defenders before finishing with aplomb into the bottom corner.