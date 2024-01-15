Australian Open day two: Andy Murray and Naomi Osaka suffer early exits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Australian Open day two: Andy Murray and Naomi Osaka suffer early exits

By Press Association
Andy Murray bowed out of the Australian Open, possibly for good (Andy Wong/AP)
Andy Murray admitted he may well have played his last Australian Open match after a tame defeat by Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the first round.

The former world number one was beaten 6-4 6-2 6-2 by the 30th seed and was left mulling over his future in the sport.

Naomi Osaka’s grand slam comeback lasted only one match, the two-time champion beaten by an impressive Caroline Garcia, while Wimbledon winner Marketa Vondrousova is also out.

Picture of the day

Andy Murray waves goodbye to the Melbourne crowd, possibly for good
Quote of the day

Shot of the day

Next gen

There will be a familiar name in the boys’ singles at Melbourne Park. Fifteen-year-old Cruz Hewitt, son of former world number one Lleyton, has been awarded a wild card.

Drinking it all in

The Australian Open is known for its innovations, which this year include a bar overlooking Court Six.

Dubbed the ‘party court’, it is likely to meet with mixed reviews from players.

France’s Arthur Rinderknech said it was like “playing in a nightclub” after his five-set loss to Pavel Kotov.

Fan friction

Novak Djokovic gestures
Novak Djokovic found the movement of fans distracting (Andy Wong/AP)

Another change is the decision to let fans into stadiums at the end of each game rather than only at changes of ends.

Novak Djokovic was left in two minds after being distracted during his win over Dino Prizmic, while learning of the new rule bizarrely led Australian Jordan Thompson to decry the event as the “wokest tournament ever”.

Fallen seeds

Women: Marketa Vondrousova (7), Ekaterina Alexandrova (17), Donna Vekic (21), Anastasia Potapova (23), Anhelina Kalinina (24), Marie Bouzkova (31)
Men: Nicolas Jarry (18)

Who’s up next?

Emma Raducanu makes her grand slam return against American Shelby Rogers on Tuesday evening.

The remaining four British players in the singles draws – 19th seed Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Jack Draper and Katie Boulter – also begin their campaigns.

Iga Swiatek plays former champion Sofia Kenin in the first match on Rod Laver Arena while Carlos Alcaraz takes on veteran Richard Gasquet in the night session.