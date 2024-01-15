Everton and Forest charged with breaching PL profit and sustainability rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Everton and Forest charged with breaching PL profit and sustainability rules

By Press Association
Everton and Forest have been charged with breaches of the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules (PA)
Everton and Nottingham Forest have been referred to an independent commission over alleged breaches of Premier League financial rules.

The clubs issued statements acknowledging the referrals, which relate to alleged breaches of the league’s profitability and sustainability rules, with the Premier League confirming minutes later. If the breaches are proven, they face the threat of points deductions.

The clubs have 14 days to submit their formal answers to the complaints.

Forest have been referred over an alleged PSR breach
Everton were hit with a 10-point deduction in November for an earlier PSR breach, after being referred to a commission in March last year. The club are appealing against that sanction.

The Premier League issued a statement which read: “Everton FC and Nottingham Forest FC have each confirmed to the Premier League that they are in breach of the league’s profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).

“This is as a result of sustaining losses above the permitted thresholds for the assessment period ending season 2022-23.

“In accordance with Premier League rules, both cases have now been referred to the chair of the Judicial Panel, who will appoint separate Commissions to determine the appropriate sanction.

“Commissions are independent of the Premier League and member clubs. The proceedings are heard in private with the commissions’ final decisions made public on the Premier League’s website. The league will make no further comment until that time.”