Cameroon held by 10-man Guinea in their Africa Cup of Nations opener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Cameroon held by 10-man Guinea in their Africa Cup of Nations opener

By Press Association
Guinea captain Francois Kamano (centre) was sent off following a VAR review (Sunday Alamba/AP)
Guinea captain Francois Kamano (centre) was sent off following a VAR review (Sunday Alamba/AP)

Cameroon were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by resolute 10-man Guinea in their Africa Cup of Nations opener in Yamoussoukro.

Mohamed Bayo had given Guinea a shock early lead before captain Francois Kamano was sent off in first-half stoppage time following a VAR review for standing on Frank Magri’s foot.

Magri’s header levelled things up six minutes into the second half, but Cameroon could not find a winner past the well-organised Guinea defence.

Earlier, defending champions Senegal had beaten Gambia 3-0 to sit top of Group C.

Cameroon – missing injured captain Vincent Aboubakar – started with Fabrice Ondoa in goal after bad weather caused travel problems for his cousin Andre Onana, who had flown in from Manchester on a private jet only to be further delayed and not named in the match squad.

Guinea, without Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy, took a shock lead in the 10th minute.

Cameroon midfielder Olivier Kemen lost possession on the edge of the penalty area and Le Havre forward Bayo stabbed the loose ball past Ondoa.

The Indomitable Lions, five-time African champions, looked for a swift response as captain Frank Anguissa headed wide at the far post.

Guinea defender Sekou Sylla tried a long-range effort to catch Ondoa off his line, but the back-pedalling Nimes keeper was relieved to see the ball drop onto the roof of the net.

Guinea, though, were down to 10 men in stoppage time at the end of the first half when Kamano was sent off following a VAR review after standing on Magri’s foot.

Cameroon’s Olivier Ntcham (right) in action against Guinea
Guinea’s 10 men battled on in the second half to frustrate Cameroon (Sunday Alamba/AP)

Having looked at the challenge again on the pitchside monitor, Libyan referee Ibrahim Mutaz rescinded the original yellow card and showed a red to the forward.

Cameroon equalised six minutes into the second half when Magri got up at the back post to head in Georges-Kevin Nkoudou’s deep cross from the left.

Just after the hour, Guinea midfielder Aguibou Camara burst clear on the right, only to be brought down by Cameroon defender Harold Moukoudi, who was shown a yellow card.

Cameroon pressed for a late winner, with N’Koudou glancing a header wide before Guinea keeper Ibrahim Kone saved from Karl Toko at point-blank range as the 10 men held out.