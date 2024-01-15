Arsenal to face Man City in Women’s FA Cup fifth round as Chelsea host Palace

Women’s Super League giants Arsenal and Manchester City have been drawn together in the fifth round of the Women’s FA Cup.

The two clubs currently sit third and second respectively in the league table, with the Gunners narrowly getting the better of their most recent meeting in November.

Leaders Chelsea, looking to sign off the Emma Hayes era with a fourth straight crown, have been drawn at home to Championship Crystal Palace.

Arsenal will face Manchester City in the Women’s FA Cup fifth round (Mike Egerton/PA)

Wolves, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition who beat Reading in round four, have been handed a home draw against WSL strugglers Brighton.

Championship leaders Birmingham will travel to Leicester while in-form Charlton, currently second in the second tier, head for a London derby at Tottenham.

Championship Southampton host Manchester United, Nottingham Forest face Everton and London City Lionesses, in the fifth round for the first time, have been drawn at home to Liverpool.