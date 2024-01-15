I’ve lost three weeks off my life – Derby make Paul Warne sweat with late win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I’ve lost three weeks off my life – Derby make Paul Warne sweat with late win

By Press Association
Paul Warne saw Derby clinch a last-gasp victory (Mike Egerton/PA).
Derby head coach Paul Warne reckoned his team cost him “three weeks off his life” after it took a stoppage-time winner to beat Burton.

Warne saw his players throw away a two-goal lead, only for skipper Conor Hourihane to score deep into added time.

Derby looked to be cruising to victory when Tom Barkhuizen scored at the back post in the 29th minute and James Collins headed a second four minutes after the break.

But Burton hit back in the 54th minute through Steve Seddon, who drove a low 20-yard shot past Josh Vickers.

The visitors were level 11 minutes later when Manchester United’s on-loan striker Joe Hugill broke away to score on his Burton debut.

But Albion’s brave resistance was broken in the third minute of stoppage time as Hourihane found the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

Warne said:” I thought we were good for 50 minutes and then we had a wobble. We were on a roller-coaster a little bit and that’s what disappointed me a bit about the performance.

“I thought we lost a bit of our character, we’d gone from complete control, although fair play to Burton, they made it really difficult for us.

“So for the captain to score late on was great and if nothing else it was entertaining for the neutrals, but I’ve lost at least three weeks off my life with that!

“Hopefully next time if we go 2-0 up we’ll have a little bit more control and keep trying to do the right things because tonight I felt we got away with it.

“We need to be better, if you want to go up and you want to win you have to be good in all the moments in most of the games.”

Burton manager Martin Paterson said: “The boys are disappointed, so am I. I’ve said many times to them in my first couple of days it’s a results-based business, we are here to win games and get points.

“So when we don’t we have to be disappointed. I’ve told them results are on me, that’s my job, their job is performance, so when you lose like that emotional control is key for me.

“You feel terrible, but the positives you take from it are it’s Derby, it’s a packed house and they are absolutely delighted. You saw how they celebrated a last-minute goal and my group have pushed them to the point where it’s euphoria.

“No disrespect to a really good football club, the manager’s good, the players are good, but there’s a little bit in me that thinks second half probably wasn’t a fair result.”