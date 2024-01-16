Football rumours: Newcastle drop out of race for Kalvin Phillips

What the papers say

Newcastle have dropped out of the fight for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips due to his loan fee being too expensive, the Telegraph reports. The England international’s proposed move to the Magpies reportedly does not make sense financially. Sky Sports says Juventus, Crystal Palace, West Ham and Everton are all interested in the 28-year-old.

Chelsea are going to demand the £35million release clause for any club who wants to sign their 21-year-old Dutch defender Ian Maatsen, who recently joined Borussia Dortmund on loan, the Telegraph says.

Chelsea’s Ian Maatsen is currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund (John Walton, PA)

Jesse Lingard could be on the move to the United States with MLS team the Portland Timbers interested in the 31-year-old free agent’s services, the Daily Mail says.

Celtic have got Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher on their radar, the Daily Mail says, but there is also interest from Wolves, Brighton and Brentford for the 25-year-old Republic of Ireland international.

Social media round-up

Tottenham have reportedly joined the growing race to sign 12-goal Norwich City forward Jonathan Rowe 🔥 But does Ange really need another winger on board, or can you never have enough attacking options? Thoughts… 🤔https://t.co/Ypo8N2rreC — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) January 15, 2024

🚨 EXCLUSIVE! 🚨 – Liverpool enter race to sign Douglas Luiz & blow Arsenal away – Barcelona also keen. 🏁 ✍️: @SportsPeteO#LFC #AFC #AVFCFull story ⬇️ — Football Insider (@footyinsider247) January 15, 2024

Players to watch

Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran is said to have caught the attention of Chelsea (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)

Jhon Duran: Chelsea are reportedly interested in a short loan deal for the 20-year-old Aston Villa forward who has scored two goals in 14 Premier League games this season, Metro reports.

Bruno Guimaraes: Talksport says Paris St Germain are interested in the Newcastle midfielder, who has a £100million release clause.