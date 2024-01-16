Warren Gatland names five uncapped players in Wales squad for Six Nations

Wales boss Warren Gatland has named five uncapped players in his squad for the Guinness Six Nations Championship.

The squad announcement, though, was overshadowed by Wales wing Louis Rees-Zammit being released by Gloucester to pursue his dream of a career in the NFL.

Cardiff quartet Cameron Winnett, Evan Lloyd, Alex Mann and Mackenzie Martin, plus Bath prop Archie Griffin, have all been included among a 34-strong group, with Wales kicking off their campaign against Scotland on February 3.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 𝐂𝐀𝐑𝐅𝐀𝐍 𝐂𝐘𝐌𝐑𝐔 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 👊 Dyma Garfan Cymru ar gyfer y Chwe Gwlad. #GuinnessM6N — Welsh Rugby Union 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WelshRugbyUnion) January 16, 2024

Exeter’s 21-year-old lock Dafydd Jenkins, meanwhile, has been appointed as captain with World Cup skipper Jac Morgan likely to miss the whole tournament after undergoing knee surgery, and there is a recall for Cardiff flanker James Botham, grandson of cricket great Sir Ian Botham.

Other injury absentees include number eight Taulupe Faletau, hooker Dewi Lake and Exeter forward Christ Tshiunza.

And there are no places for experienced campaigners such as props Tomas Francis and Dillon Lewis.

Wales squad for the Guinness Six Nations Championship:

Backs: G Davies (Scarlets), Tomos Williams (Cardiff), K Hardy (Scarlets), S Costelow (Scarlets), I Lloyd (Scarlets), C Evans (Dragons), N Tompkins (Saracens), O Watkin (Ospreys), G North (Ospreys), M Grady (Cardiff), J Roberts (Scarlets), J Adams (Cardiff), R Dyer (Dragons), C Winnett (Cardiff), T Rogers (Scarlets).

Forwards: G Thomas (Ospreys), C Domachowski (Cardiff), K Mathias (Scarlets), R Elias (Scarlets), E Dee (Dragons), E Lloyd (Cardiff), K Assiratti (Cardiff), A Griffin (Bath), L Brown (Dragons), W Rowlands (Racing 92), A Beard (Ospreys), D Jenkins (Exeter, capt), Teddy Williams (Cardiff), A Wainwright (Dragons), T Reffell (Leicester), A Mann (Cardiff), J Botham (Cardiff), M Martin (Cardiff), T Basham (Dragons).