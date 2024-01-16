Sarina Wiegman says England ‘have so much potential’ after signing new contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sarina Wiegman says England ‘have so much potential’ after signing new contract

By Press Association
Sarina Wiegman has her eyes set on 2027 World Cup success after contract extension (PA)
Sarina Wiegman “wants more” and has set her sights on World Cup success after signing a contract extension as England manager until 2027.

The Dutch coach guided the Lionesses to last year’s World Cup final, where they lost 1-0 to Spain in Sydney.

Wiegman, who won the 2023 FIFA award for the best women’s coach on Monday, feels her squad has the ability to go one step further in the competition.

“I’m motivated anyway but we had that disappointment (of losing the final) and we always want more,” Wiegman said on Tuesday after extending her England deal,

“It’s very hard to play finals and it’s not easy but we’ve done very well and want to strive for more and grow.

“I see a lot of growth in this team and I think we can go further than that. The world around us is growing and improving quickly too so we need to be on top of our game and I really like these challenges.

“This is my home away from home.

“Working for England is amazing. The federation is the biggest worldwide and the game has developed here so much and it’s at the highest level.”

England boast a host of young talent and the growth of the Women’s Super League has strengthened competition for places in Wiegman’s squad.

The Lionesses’ manager reiterated the high potential of her players.

When asked if the number of promising young players at her disposal is appealing, the 54-year-old added: “Yes, I think so. We have so much potential.

“We have experienced players and young players coming in and the growth of the WSL too means watching the games is very exciting.

Sarina Wiegman file photo
Wiegman guided England to Euro success in 2022 (Danny Lawson/PA)

“It is nice to work in England and with the FA and I see a lot of potential.

“I feel like in this team we can grow so much more and I want to do another tournament with this team too.”

Football Association chair Mark Bullingham views Wiegman as the “number one women’s coach in the world” and insisted she is being paid accordingly.

This comes after reports of a pay gap between Wiegman’s £400,000 salary and England men’s manager Gareth Southgate’s £5 million wage in 2023.

Bullingham said: “We won’t give you a number but what I would say is that we view Sarina as the number one coach in the world in the women’s game and we view that she’s being paid accordingly.

When asked if she feels valued as England manager, Wiegman said “absolutely”.