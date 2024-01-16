Game changers: When talent and desire meant a change of career for good sports

Gloucester have released Wales and British and Irish Lions wing Louis Rees-Zammit with immediate effect to “pursue his dream” of a career in American football.

The Gallagher Premiership club made the surprise announcement as Wales head coach Warren Gatland prepared to unveil his squad for the Guinness Six Nations Championship.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some other multi-talented sports people:

Denis Compton (cricket and football)

Middlesex and England cricketer Denis Compton poses at the wicket at Lord’s (PA Archive)

Compton played 75 Test matches for England, making his debut in 1937 aged 19 and scoring his first century the following year against Don Bradman’s touring Australian side. He had made his Arsenal debut in 1936 and went on to win the league title in 1948 and FA Cup in 1950 with the Gunners, the same year in which he helped Middlesex win the County Championship.

Babe Didrikson Zaharias (athletics, golf)

Suitably attired, Babe Zaharias arrives back in New York onboard the Queen Elizabeth in 1947 with the Women’s Amateur Championship trophy and became the first American to win the title. The championship was played at Gullane Golf Club. pic.twitter.com/d3QWcp5iMc — TheGolfDivoTee™  (@TheGolfDivoTee) January 3, 2024

Zaharias also excelled at basketball and baseball, but initially made her name in track and field, winning two gold medals and one silver in the 1932 Olympics in Los Angeles. Zaharias won the javelin comfortably, took the 80 metres hurdles in a world record time and finished equal first in the high jump before losing the title when her technique was deemed illegal. A latecomer to golf, she won more than 50 titles, including the US Women’s Open three times, and co-founded the LPGA.

Lottie Dod (tennis, golf, archery)

Blue Plaque Rebellion goes live at #Wimbledon today – celebrating Lottie Dod https://t.co/WmQRZbJp1Q pic.twitter.com/hvJloMZFXd — Women's Sport Trust (@WomenSportTrust) July 13, 2017

Lottie Dod remains Wimbledon’s youngest women’s singles champion, winning the first of her five titles at just 15 years and 285 days old in 1887. Later turning her attention to golf, she won the 1904 British Ladies Amateur title and four years later won a silver medal in archery at the Olympic Games in London, where her brother Willy claimed gold in the men’s event.

Jim Thorpe (athletics, gridiron, basketball)

The first Native American to win gold for the United States in the Olympics, Thorpe won both the pentathlon and decathlon in Stockholm in 2012. He lost his titles after it emerged he had previously been paid for playing semi-professional baseball, but they were eventually reinstated by the International Olympic Committee. Thorpe played six seasons in major league baseball and for six NFL teams, as well as enjoying a less-well documented spell in professional basketball.

Victoria Pendleton (cycling and horse racing)

Pacha Du Polder, ridden by Victoria Pendleton, in action in the Foxhunter Chase Challenge Cup during the 2016 Cheltenham Festival (Mike Egerton/PA)

Two-time Olympic champion track cyclist Victoria Pendleton announced in March 2015 that she had set her sights on riding in the following year’s Cheltenham Festival. She made her competitive debut in August 2015 and won her first race, on March 2, 2016, on 5-4 favourite Pacha Du Polder at Wincanton. Pendleton then achieved her stated aim of riding in the Foxhunter Chase at Cheltenham and finished fifth, describing the result as “probably the greatest achievement of my life”.