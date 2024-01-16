Deon Hotto heads Namibia to shock win over Tunisia

Tunisia fell to a shock 1-0 defeat against Namibia in their Africa Cup of Nations opener in Korhogo.

Deon Hotto stole in to head the winner in the 88th minute for the side ranked 115 in the world, getting on the end of substitute Bethuel Muzeu’s cross.

It leaves Tunisia facing a challenge to make it to the last 16, with matches against South Africa and Mali to come in the group stage.

For Namibia, it was a first-ever win at the tournament at their 10th attempt across four finals.

Peter Shalulile had the chance after 10 minutes to give them a surprise early lead but fired straight at Bechir Ben Said after the ball reached him inside the box, striking first time when he had space to take a touch.

Yousef Msakni tested goalkeeper Lloyd Kazapua with a header from a corner seconds after the break as Tunisia looked to finally make their supposed superiority count.

Shalulile, making his 50th international appearance, had an even better opportunity minutes later, meeting a low cross with his toe and seeing his effort diverted behind from the foot of the post by defender Montassar Talbi.

Talbi put a header wide from a free-kick after 70 minutes with the goalkeeper having committed himself. Kazapua redeemed himself in Tunisia’s next attack, saving with his legs from Elias Achouri after coming out and narrowing the angle well.

Ben Said punched Hotto’s free-kick from the right over the bar in the final five minutes as Namibia sought an unlikely win.

And with two minutes of normal time to play, the goal that stunned Tunisia arrived, Hotto appearing inside the six-yard box to nod home and cause the shock of the tournament so far.