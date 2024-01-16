Deon Hotto heads Namibia to shock win over Tunisia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Deon Hotto heads Namibia to shock win over Tunisia

By Press Association
Tunisia fell to a shock 1-0 defeat against Namibia in the Africa Cup of Nations (Mike Egerton/PA)
Tunisia fell to a shock 1-0 defeat against Namibia in the Africa Cup of Nations (Mike Egerton/PA)

Tunisia fell to a shock 1-0 defeat against Namibia in their Africa Cup of Nations opener in Korhogo.

Deon Hotto stole in to head the winner in the 88th minute for the side ranked 115 in the world, getting on the end of substitute Bethuel Muzeu’s cross.

It leaves Tunisia facing a challenge to make it to the last 16, with matches against South Africa and Mali to come in the group stage.

For Namibia, it was a first-ever win at the tournament at their 10th attempt across four finals.

Peter Shalulile had the chance after 10 minutes to give them a surprise early lead but fired straight at Bechir Ben Said after the ball reached him inside the box, striking first time when he had space to take a touch.

Yousef Msakni tested goalkeeper Lloyd Kazapua with a header from a corner seconds after the break as Tunisia looked to finally make their supposed superiority count.

Shalulile, making his 50th international appearance, had an even better opportunity minutes later, meeting a low cross with his toe and seeing his effort diverted behind from the foot of the post by defender Montassar Talbi.

Talbi put a header wide from a free-kick after 70 minutes with the goalkeeper having committed himself. Kazapua redeemed himself in Tunisia’s next attack, saving with his legs from Elias Achouri after coming out and narrowing the angle well.

Ben Said punched Hotto’s free-kick from the right over the bar in the final five minutes as Namibia sought an unlikely win.

And with two minutes of normal time to play, the goal that stunned Tunisia arrived, Hotto appearing inside the six-yard box to nod home and cause the shock of the tournament so far.