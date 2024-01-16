Rangers boss Philippe Clement says Kieran Dowell out for ‘quite a long time’

Rangers midfielder Kieran Dowell could be out “quite a long time” after sustaining an injury at the Ibrox club’s January training camp in Spain.

The 26-year-old has made just 11 appearances for the Light Blues since joining on a free transfer from Norwich this summer.

Speaking ahead of the friendly against FC Copenhagen at Ibrox on Tuesday night, Gers boss Philippe Clement told Rangers TV: “Kieran was really unlucky that he stuck in the grass on a bad pitch in La Manga so he will be out quite a long time normally.

“We need to make a good assessment on that, how many weeks, but he will not be back in the next couple of weeks, that’s for sure.”

Utility player Dujon Sterling missed the game against the Danish side with a knock but should be fit for the Scottish Cup tie against Dumbarton at the weekend.

Clement said: “Dujon just got a knock in a duel and he was not fit for today but I expect him back at the end of the week.”