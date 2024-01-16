Robert Snodgrass announces retirement after ‘living his dream for 20 years’

Former Scotland international Robert Snodgrass has announced his retirement from football after more than 600 professional games.

The 36-year-old most recently played for Hearts, appearing 25 times during 2022-23 before being released in April.

His Premier League clubs included Norwich, Hull, West Ham and West Brom.

After 20 years of playing professional football I have officially retired and decided to call it day and hang the boots up. A little lad from the east end of Glasgow got to live his childhood dream for 20 years playing at 10 great clubs meeting amazing people and building… pic.twitter.com/lM7Xu0UyNs — Robert snodgrass (@robsnodgrass7) January 16, 2024

In an international career that spanned eight years following his debut in 2011, he played 28 times for Scotland, scoring seven goals including the winner in a famous 1-0 win over Croatia in Zagreb in 2013.

A knee injury sustained the following year caused him to miss most of the 2014-15 season before recovering to help Hull secure promotion back to the top flight the following year.

Posting on social media, he said: “A little lad from the east end of Glasgow got to live his childhood dream for 20 years playing at 10 great clubs, meeting amazing people and building relationships with staff and people around those clubs.

“Getting to represent my country, playing over 600 games scoring over 100 goals and 100 assists is something I would have never imagined doing.

“Then getting told in 2014 I might never play football again after a (potentially) career ending knee injury to then come back and play another 250-plus games is something I am grateful for.”