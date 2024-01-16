Rangers draw with Copenhagen in friendly run-out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rangers draw with Copenhagen in friendly run-out

By Press Association
Rangers’ Rabbi Matondo scored against Copenhagen (Steve Welsh/PA)
Rangers' Rabbi Matondo scored against Copenhagen (Steve Welsh/PA)

Rangers returned to action with a 2-2 draw with FC Copenhagen in an open and entertaining Ibrox friendly.

Rabbi Matondo’s first-half goal for the Govan side was cancelled out by a Kevin Diks header after the break.

Cyriel Dessers, one of a raft of Gers substitutes, struck from close range after 75 minutes before another Light Blue replacement, Johnly Yfeko, scored an own goal.

Following a training camp in Spain, it proved a worthwhile run-out for Philippe Clement’s side with a host of players getting game time before Saturday’s Scottish Cup tie against Dumbarton.

On a freezing night in front of a half-filled Ibrox, Matondo missed the target with an erratic effort in the 12th minute before side-footing in the opener seconds later with a more accomplished finish from just inside the box after a drive towards goal.

The visitors made a host of changes for the second half and Rangers finished the game with a different side to the one which began the evening, with fit-again Ryan Jack, Tom Lawrence and Borna Barisic notably back again after various injuries.

Copenhagen deservedly equalised in the 71st minute when Diks headed in a Christian Sorensen corner but minutes later Dessers calmly dinked in from a couple of yards before missing a great chance to grab his double soon afterwards when he failed to hit the target from inside the box.

Rangers paid for that profligacy in the 79th minute when Yfeko inadvertently put through his own goal from another Sorensen corner.