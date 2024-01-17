Father-of-two hopes to beat World Record by skiing in 30 countries in 28 days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Father-of-two hopes to beat World Record by skiing in 30 countries in 28 days

By Press Association
James Dick is attempting to break a Guinness World Record by skiing in 30 countries in 28 days (James Dick/PA)
A father-of-two has faced a volcanic eruption and a “hectic” schedule in his attempt to break a Guinness World Record by skiing in 30 countries in 28 days.

James Dick, 50, has tackled the slopes in 20 counties so far, including Germany, Italy, Norway and Iceland, hitting eight countries in the first three days of his challenge.

He is aiming to head to 10 more countries, including Bulgaria, Serbia and Romania, before he completes his month-long venture in Inverness, Scotland, on January 28.

While his Guinness World Record attempt has yet to be made official, Mr Dick said he is hoping he has broken the current mark which sits at 17 countries in 21 days, as on Friday in Sweden he had skied in 19 countries in 12 days.

With the challenge, he is fundraising for two charities close to his heart, The National Brain Appeal and Saint Francis Hospice, raising more than £10,000 so far.

“I found out the current record was 17 (countries) in 21 days so I thought I’d give that a good go,” Mr Dick, from Romford, east London, and currently living in Hong Kong, told the PA news agency.

A selfie of James Dick on a ski slope
James Dick has tackled the slopes in 20 countries so far (James Dick/PA)

“I believe I equalled the record in 10 (days) in Norway and broke it in 11 (days) in Sweden.”

The avid skier, who has been taking part in the sport since the age of five, said the challenge has been “hectic” and “super-tiring”.

“It’s been increasingly harder to reach each country because there’s been a lack of snow in some places, travel distances, you can’t drive through various countries,” he said.

“I’ve now got to try and do 10 (countries) in 11 days – it’s a bit hectic and it’s exhausting looking at the plan I’ve come up with but I think I can do it.”

Mr Dick says he now plans to base himself in Istanbul.

The sunset on a ski slope
James Dick is hoping to ski in 10 more countries, finishing the challenge in Scotland (James Dick/PA)

“On Thursday I’ll fly to Bulgaria and back, Friday, I’ll be in Greece, Saturday, North Macedonia, Sunday, Montenegro, Monday, Serbia, Tuesday, Croatia, Wednesday, Romania and Thursday, Bosnia.

“Then Saturday I’ll go from Istanbul to Inverness and ski Scotland on (January) 28 and then I’ll be finished – so that should be 30 (countries) in 28 days.”

Mr Dick was in Iceland on Sunday at the time of the most recent volcanic eruption near the town of Grindavik in the south-west region of the country.

A picture of the Iceland volcano erupting in the distance, with a plume of smoke rising in the air
James Dick witnessed the most recent volcanic eruption in Iceland during his challenge (James Dick/PA)

“I thought I had a full day in Iceland which would be nice and relaxed and I thought I might get a hot spring in,” he said.

“I woke up to my friend going ‘go, go, go’ as a volcano had erupted 27 clicks away.

“That was insane, it was a bit surreal.

“I thought I’d better get out in case the winds changed and then I got stuck in Iceland and couldn’t complete the challenge – it was a bit crazy.”

A photo of James Dick wearing an orange jacket and a hat with a mountain range behind him
James Dick is fundraising for The National Brain Appeal and Saint Francis Hospice (James Dick/PA)

Mr Dick is fundraising for two charities with his challenge and has a target of £15,000.

“I turned 50 in November and I always wanted to do something for charity and these are two very close charities to my heart,” he said.

“They are probably two charities that don’t get a lot of awareness and press, so someone has to fight their corner.

“I’m overjoyed it’s over £10,000.”

To find out more, visiting his JustGiving page here: justgiving.com/team/james-dick-1698918284049