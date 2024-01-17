Tottenham full-back Sergio Reguilon set to join Brentford on loan

Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon is set to join Brentford on loan until the end of the season, the PA news agency understands.

The Bees are short of full-back options with first-choice left-back Rico Henry ruled out of the rest of the campaign with a knee injury.

Thomas Frank has used Aaron Hickey and even attacker Saman Ghoddos out wide, while also deploying a 3-5-2 formation, but will be able to call upon recognised left-back Reguilon for the remainder of the season.

Sergio Reguilón has returned to the Club following a loan spell at Manchester United. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 4, 2024

Reguilon spent the first half of the campaign with Manchester United and made 12 appearances, but returned to Spurs this month after Erik ten Hag’s side decided to active a break clause in the deal.

Another temporary move away from north London was always expected with Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou boasting plenty of competition in the left-back area.

Brentford have secured Reguilon’s services in a straight loan deal with no option or obligation to make the transfer permanent, PA understands.

One-time Spanish international Reguilon could make his Bees debut in Saturday’s Premier League home fixture with Nottingham Forest, but will sit out the trip to parent club Spurs on January 31 owing to the terms of his loan.