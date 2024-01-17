Daily Mail tennis correspondent Mike Dickson dies aged 59

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Daily Mail tennis correspondent Mike Dickson dies aged 59

By Press Association
Mike Dickson, the Daily Mail’s long-serving tennis correspondent (pictured with Roger Federer) has died at the age of 59 (handout photo via Associatied Newspapers)
Mike Dickson, the Daily Mail’s long-serving tennis correspondent, has died at the age of 59, his family have announced.

Dickson was in Melbourne covering the Australian Open for the newspaper, which he joined in 1990.

On behalf of his family, Dickson’s wife Lucy posted a message on X that read: “We are devastated to announce that our wonderful husband and Dad, Mike, has collapsed and died while in Melbourne for the Aus Open.

“For 38 years he lived his dream covering sport all over the world. He was a truly great man and we will miss him terribly. Lucy, Sam, Ruby and Joe.”

Mike Dickson, tennis correspondent for the Daily Mail, has died aged 59
Dickson grew up in The Wirral and worked for local media outlets before moving to the Mail, initially as a cricket correspondent, before switching to tennis in 2007.

Lee Clayton, the Mail’s global publisher for sport, described Dickson as “a giant of a journalist”, adding: “Dicko was everything you want a correspondent to be – a brilliant news hound, a terrific writer and a friend to so many in his sport.”

The Mail’s veteran boxing reporter Jeff Powell added: “A tragic loss. The only consolation is that he died doing what he loved. Being a major player of his craft at a grand slam.”

Mike Dickson was a hugely respected and long-standing tennis journalist (handout photo provided by Associated Newspapers)(

The PA news agency’s tennis correspondent Eleanor Crooks said: “Mike, or Dicko as he was universally known, was the tennis reporter that we all aspired to be.

“He knew everyone in the sport and was a master at finding the stories that mattered. British tennis journalism is a small world and Dicko was the heart of it.

“Great company in press rooms and bars around the world, he could always be relied upon for a quip or an impression. Tennis will be much the poorer without him.”

Speaking on Eurosport, Tim Henman said: “Incredibly sad that he passed away in Melbourne. He was a great friend of the tennis community and our thoughts go out to his family.”

Dickson was a keen follower of Everton and Tranmere, with both football clubs paying their respects following the news.

In reply to the family’s announcement, Everton posted: “Such sad news. Everyone at Everton send our condolences to Mike’s family. He was a great man who achieved a lot in his career. RIP Mike.”

Tranmere added: “The thoughts of everyone at Tranmere Rovers Football Club are with Mike’s wife and family at this extremely sad time.”