Alex Iwobi targeting Africa Cup of Nations glory with Nigeria despite slow start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Alex Iwobi targeting Africa Cup of Nations glory with Nigeria despite slow start

By Press Association
Iwobi admitted Nigeria need to do more against AFCON hosts Ivory Coast (Sunday Alamba/AP)
Iwobi admitted Nigeria need to do more against AFCON hosts Ivory Coast (Sunday Alamba/AP)

Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi admits beating the Ivory Coast on Thursday night is the only way his Nigeria side will quieten the critics after a lacklustre Africa Cup of Nations opener.

The Super Eagles could only manage a 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea, a side 46 places below them in FIFA’s global rankings, and next face a tough test in Group A challengers and AFCON hosts Ivory Coast.

Sunday’s stalemate left some speculating whether or not Nigeria, among the tournament favourites, have what it takes to advance in the tournament, with fears they could face an early exit without swift improvement.

The Fulham midfielder says it would be his dream to win AFCON with Nigeria
The Fulham midfielder says it would be his dream to win AFCON with Nigeria (Steven Paston/PA)

Iwobi told Nigerian media: “We’re excited. We thought we should have won. We know it’s not going to be easy but we’ll analyse the team and see what we can do.

“The only way to correct that impression is if we win. As long as you win, all of a sudden you’re giving your best. That’s the only way to keep the critics quiet.

“I always enjoy playing for the national team. To win (AFCON) would be my biggest dream, so hopefully that is something I can achieve.”

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen shone brightest for Nigeria in their opener, closely followed by Alhassan Yusuf, who was forced off in the second half.

Super Eagles boss Jose Peserio told Nigerian media the midfielder would miss the Ivory Coast encounter, but could still return to face Guinea-Bissau for their final group stage encounter.

Hosts Ivory Coast kicked off their campaign with a 2-0 victory
Hosts Ivory Coast kicked off their campaign with a 2-0 victory (Sunday Alamba/AP)

Ivory Coast enter the contest bolstered by a 2-0 triumph against Guinea-Bissau, and head coach Jean-Louis Gasset is preparing for CAF African footballer of the year Osimhen to cause problems once again.

He told a press conference: “We know the strengths of Nigeria, they have an impressive offensive armada.

“They have the best African player in their squad, but against them, we will have to raise our game, and I know my players will do it because I know you have to win that first game to be released.”