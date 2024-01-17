Australian Open day four: Mirra Andreeva, 16, claims shock win over Ons Jabeur

Sixteen-year-old Mirra Andreeva pulled off the result of the Australian Open so far by beating Ons Jabeur in the second round.

Andreeva allowed the sixth seed and two-time Wimbledon finalist just two games in a 6-0 6-2 hammering, but defending champion Aryna Sabalenka avoided a repeat against another 16-year-old, Brenda Fruhvirtova.

Novak Djokovic had to save four set points in the third set before overcoming Australia’s Alexei Popyrin, the defending champion appearing to be spurred on by an exchange of words with a spectator on Rod Laver Arena in his 6-3 4-6 7-6 (4) 6-3 victory.

Picture of the day

Ben Shelton reacted to his victory over Christopher O’Connell (Andy Wong/AP)

Tweet of the day

Thank you for the memories, see you next year Melbourne ❤️ pic.twitter.com/E7GYm3IhIL — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 16, 2024

Quote of the day

Fallen seeds

Women: Ons Jabeur (6), Caroline Garcia (16), Leylah Fernandez (32)

Men: France Tiafoe (17), Francisco Cerundolo (22), Lorenzo Musetti (25)

Who’s up next?

The remaining four British singles players are all in action on Thursday, with three on the same court.

Cameron Norrie opens proceedings on 1573 Arena before Katie Boulter and Emma Raducanu both play Chinese opponents for the right to meet each other, while Jack Draper faces 14th seed Tommy Paul.

In the day session on Rod Laver Arena, Iga Swiatek faces Danielle Collins, while Carlos Alcaraz takes on Lorenzo Sonego.