Curtis Main thrilled to be reunited with boss Tony Docherty at Dundee

By Press Association
Former St Mirren striker Curtis Main has joined Dundee (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Curtis Main is relishing his return to Scottish football after joining Dundee on an 18-month contract.

The former Motherwell, Aberdeen and St Mirren forward spent the first half of the season with Indian club Bengaluru after leaving the Paisley side under freedom of contract last summer.

Main, who has also played for Darlington, Middlesbrough, Shrewsbury, Doncaster, Oldham and Portsmouth, is delighted to be reunited with Dundee boss Tony Docherty, who was assistant manager to Derek McInnes during the striker’s two and a half years with Aberdeen.

“It is a great feeling to be back in Scottish football and I am really looking forward to getting started with Dundee,” he told the Dark Blues’ official website after signing with the Tayside club until the summer of 2025.

“The manager was a big influence in my decision, I’ve worked with him in the past and he knows what he is going to get from me, and I know what I am going to get from him.

“For me, that was a big appeal to get the opportunity to work with him again. I can’t wait to get back out on the pitch in Scotland and to play in front of the Dundee supporters.”

Main scored nine goals for St Mirren in his last season in Scotland and Docherty was keen to secure his signature from the moment he took the reins at Dens Park last summer.

“I am absolutely delighted to bring Curtis to the club,” said the manager. “I’ve got a good relationship with Curtis from my time as assistant manager at Aberdeen and I built up a strong bond with him.

“He has done fantastic work in the Scottish Premiership, he knows the league really well and he brings real quality in the type of striker that I feel the whole team will benefit from.

“Curtis is also a fantastic professional, I know what he will bring to the club and to the changing room, he has a really strong attitude along with a winning mentality.

“Curtis is a player that I have wanted to bring in right from when I got the job here. I believe Curtis will fit in extremely well with the way we play and I think he is a player that the fans will love.”

Dundee, who are seventh in the cinch Premiership, visit Kilmarnock in the fourth round of the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup this Saturday.