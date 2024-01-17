Everton fan representative says Premier League risks losing trust of supporters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Everton fan representative says Premier League risks losing trust of supporters

By Press Association
Everton fans are unhappy with the Premier League (Peter Byrne/PA)
The Premier League risks losing the trust of fans over its handling of financial cases, an Everton supporters’ representative has said.

Everton face the threat of a further points deduction after being referred to an independent commission for the second time within 12 months this week for a breach of the league’s profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).

A PSR complaint against Nottingham Forest was also referred on Monday.

Julie Clarke, left, listened to Masters give evidence to the Culture, Media and Sport committee on Tuesday
Everton were docked 10 points last November for the first PSR breach, and expect to learn the outcome of their appeal against that sanction by the end of February.

Julie Clarke, the secretary of the Everton fan advisory board, sat behind Premier League chief executive Richard Masters as he gave evidence to the Culture, Media and Sport select committee on Tuesday.

Everton and Forest could both be sanctioned before a hearing considering more than 100 charges against Manchester City has even taken place, and Clarke says she spoke to Masters after the hearing and took him to task over what she saw as the league’s lack of transparency over PSR matters.

“If he wants to say (other cases are) taking longer because there are different considerations, you have to tell people what those considerations are. Football fans are intelligent and articulate. They’re not fools. Only a fool would think that,” Clarke told the PA news agency.

“They need to be clear about what’s holding up the other clubs while they can investigate and sanction us, and then announce they’re holding another investigation with us and Nottingham Forest without announcing why other clubs that they’re investigating still haven’t had a hearing.

“I’ve never believed a club is too big to be relegated – if you play badly you should be relegated.

“But when there are intervening bodies coming in to expedite that process which are not transparent and seem unfair and disproportionate, then that’s where the Premier League starts to lose the trust of fans.”

Masters told MPs the “volume and character” of the more than 100 charges laid against Manchester City meant that case was being heard “in a completely different environment”.

Clarke felt the committee should have pressed Masters to reveal the date for City’s independent commission hearing, after he confirmed one had been set.

“I wouldn’t have accepted that and I was furious actually that nobody came back and challenged him on that,” she said.

“If he knows, and he’s sitting there in front of a select committee, I think it was within their gift to say ‘I’m sorry, we don’t accept that you won’t tell us’.”

Clarke said Everton's new stadium would bring huge benefits to the community
Clarke said Everton’s new stadium would bring huge benefits to the community (Peter Byrne/[PA)

Clarke revealed she had spoken to committee member Rupa Huq over her fears regarding Everton’s future as a community asset should further sanctions be applied.

“I explained to her the risk that they were putting Everton Football Club in, and all of the work that they do in the community, the mental health and wellness hub, the new stadium and what it’s bringing to that part of the city that’s been massively underprivileged for years and years,” Clarke said.

“What the new stadium is going to bring to the city can’t be measured at the moment. It was very important that those people on that committee knew how important Everton is in its community, not just as a football club.”

Clubs opted not to adopt a sanctioning framework for PSR when the issue was raised at a Premier League meeting in 2020. The expedited PSR process under which Everton and Forest have been referred was agreed by clubs at last summer’s league annual general meeting.

The Premier League has been contacted for comment.

The independent commission which heard the first PSR complaint against Everton last year found the club’s desire to improve their on-pitch performance had resulted in them acting “irresponsibly” and exceeding permitted losses under PSR by £19.5million.