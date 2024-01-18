On this day 2021: Manager Phil Neville ends England tenure to coach Inter Miami

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

On this day 2021: Manager Phil Neville ends England tenure to coach Inter Miami

By Press Association
Phil Neville was announced as Inter Miami boss, on this day in 2021 (John Walton/PA)
Phil Neville was announced as Inter Miami boss, on this day in 2021 (John Walton/PA)

Phil Neville was appointed as the new head coach at Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami after ending his tenure as England Women boss, on this day in 2021.

Inter Miami confirmed the news just a few hours after the Football Association announced the then 43-year-old was stepping down from his role with the Lionesses with immediate effect.

The club are co-owned by Neville’s former Manchester United and England team-mate David Beckham, who is also his fellow co-owner of League Two side Salford.

England Women Training Session and Press Conference
Phil Neville was due to manage England at the Olympics but cut his time short in the role (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Neville said in a statement on Inter Miami’s website: “I am incredibly delighted for this opportunity to coach Inter Miami and to work with (the club’s new chief soccer officer and sporting director) Chris (Henderson) and the entire ownership group.

“This is a very young club with a lot of promise and upside and I am committed to challenging myself, my players and everyone around me to grow and build a competitive soccer culture we can all be proud of.

“This fantastic soccer-loving market deserves consistent performances and a winning mentality and I look forward to getting to work.”

Neville guided England to the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup and was previously set to end his role in charge when his contract finished in July 2021. But he cut his time short and stepped down that January due to the 2021 European Championship being pushed back to 2022 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

England appointed Sarina Wiegman as Neville’s successor and they went on to win Euro 2022 before she guided the Lionesses to the 2023 World Cup final.

Beckham said: “I have known Phil since we were both teenagers at the Manchester United academy. We share a footballing DNA, having been trained by some of the best leaders in the game and it’s those values that I have always wanted running through our club.

“Phil has deep experience in football, as a player and as a coach at both club and international level and over his career he has worked with many of the finest managers and players in the game.

“I know his qualities as a person, his decency, loyalty and honesty – and his incredible energy and work ethic.

England v USA – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 – Semi Final – Stade de Lyon
Phil Neville guided England to the 2019 World Cup semi-finals (Richard Sellers/PA)

“Anyone who has played or worked with Phil knows he is a natural leader and I believe now is the right time for him to join.”

Neville led Miami to the 2022 MLS Cup play-offs but was sacked in June 2023 with the club bottom of the eastern conference following a run of 10 defeats in 15 games.

The 46-year-old returned to management in the MLS in November 2023 and is currently in charge of the Portland Timbers.