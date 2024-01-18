‘Major disappointment’ for Motherwell with Mika Biereth recalled by Arsenal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

‘Major disappointment’ for Motherwell with Mika Biereth recalled by Arsenal

By Press Association
Motherwell have lost Mika Biereth (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Motherwell have lost Mika Biereth (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell is dealing with another unexpected twist in his transfer window plans after losing loan striker Mika Biereth.

Biereth has been recalled by Arsenal in favour of another loan move elsewhere, possibly Sheffield Wednesday, to leave Well without their top goalscorer.

The Denmark Under-21 international provided six goals and five assists in 11 cinch Premiership starts and three substitute appearances during a stay in Scotland which was interrupted by a knee injury.

Kettlewell said: “Mika has been recalled. It’s been a difficult one for us over the last 24 hours. It’s a major, major disappointment.

Stuart Kettlewell
Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell faces more disruption to his transfer plans (Steve Welsh/PA)

“This was a little bit unexpected. The conversation was that Mika would stay here until the end of the season just last week, unless something really big came on the table for Arsenal that they couldn’t turn down.

“They believe there’s an opportunity to send him to another club that takes him that step beyond where we are just now.

“There’s been a huge thank you from Arsenal on how we have handled the player and the strides he has made over the last five months. We loved working with him, we loved having him in the group but the situation is out of our control.”

The news comes quickly after the major blow of losing Callum Slattery for the rest of the season to a knee problem which the midfielder suffered in training.

Kettlewell admitted that injury had already “massively” altered his January plans before the surprise loss of Biereth.

“Callum has played almost every minute and been a huge player for us,” he added.

“I think for the first seven or eight games of the season Callum Slattery was right up there in the top performers in the division. He has been good in a lot of other games as well.

“That injury was a huge blow for me, especially for Callum, and the club. It starts to point you in different directions and you start to have a look at different types of players that we probably didn’t think we were going to need.

“So that makes it a big challenge because you are another starter down but we are not able to magic up more funds to replace that.”

Motherwell had also seen wing-back Brodie Spencer recalled halfway through a loan spell from Huddersfield and allowed forward Conor Wilkinson to join Colchester, while Pape Souare was released.

Celtic left-back Adam Montgomery arrived on loan earlier this week while Barry Maguire and Nathan McGinley are back from temporary spells and other transfer talks remain ongoing.

“There’s been plenty of conversations, some of them are still spinning and some of them are trundling along, and several aren’t,” said Kettlewell, who remains without the injured Oli Shaw, Shane Blaney and Lennon Miller for Saturday’s Scottish Cup tie against Alloa.

“Other clubs in this division can blow us out of the water for instance.

“There’s plenty of knockbacks and disappointment in there but I do hope we are in a decent position with a couple of players and I would love to think that over the next few days we can try and get some of them over the line.”