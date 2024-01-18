Jordan Henderson touches down in Amsterdam as Ajax switch moves closer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jordan Henderson touches down in Amsterdam as Ajax switch moves closer

By Press Association
Jordan Henderson is on the verge of a move to Ajax from Al-Ettifaq (Mike Egerton/PA)
England midfielder Jordan Henderson has arrived in Amsterdam to finalise his move from Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq to Ajax.

The 33-year-old former Liverpool captain was pictured arriving at Schiphol Airport and then being driven away by the club’s general manager Herman Pinkster.

Henderson is expected to have a medical before formalising the terms on what is reported to be a two-and-a-half-year deal, although he will take a substantial cut from his reported £350,000-a-week wages in Saudi Arabia.

Jordan Henderson looks set to return to Europe with a move to Ajax (John Walton/PA)

However, he is unlikely to be able to feature against RKC Waalwijk on Sunday as reports suggest, as a non-EU national, Henderson’s work permit is likely to take up to two weeks to be granted.

Henderson signed for Al-Ettifaq in a lucrative but controversial move last summer as he was a high-profile supporter of LGBTQ+ rights during his time at Anfield.

He subsequently apologised for any hurt he caused by moving to a country where homosexuality is illegal, but was booed off the pitch at Wembley during an England friendly against Australia in October.

Ajax are fifth in the Eredivisie table, having recovered from a poor start to the new domestic campaign which saw head coach Maurice Steijn depart after just 11 games in charge.

While Henderson is leaving Saudi Arabia, his former Liverpool team-mate and Al-Ettifaq manager Steven Gerrard is set to extend his stay.

The ex-Reds captain appeared to be under pressure with the side eighth and without a win in eight games but has reportedly agreed a two-year contract extension which could keep him at the club until 2027.