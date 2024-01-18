Emilio Nsue nets hat-trick as Equatorial Guinea beat Guinea-Bissau

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Emilio Nsue nets hat-trick as Equatorial Guinea beat Guinea-Bissau

By Press Association
Equatorial Guinea’s Emilio Nsue hit a memorable hat-trick (Sunday Alamba/AP)
Former Middlesbrough and Birmingham full-back Emilio Nsue scored a hat-trick as Equatorial Guinea roared to a 4-2 Africa Cup of Nations win over Guinea-Bissau.

Nsue, now 34 and captaining his national side as well as leading the attack, hit the first treble at an AFCON since 2008.

The Elephants now have four points from their first two matches in Group A following Sunday’s surprise 1-1 draw with Nigeria.

The opening goal arrived in the 21st minute following a poor clearance by Guinea-Bissau goalkeeper Ouparine Djoco.

Pablo Ganet lifted the ball over the back-line into the path of Nsue, who charged through on goal and slotted his finish past Djoco.

Guinea-Bissau, beaten by hosts Ivory Coast in their opening match, equalised after 37 minutes when Mauro Rodrigues sent a low cross into the box and defender Esteban turned the ball into his own net.

Moments later Guinea-Bissau were awarded a penalty after Saul Coco appeared to bring down Franculino Dju in the area, but the decision was overturned by VAR.

Instead another mistake at the start of the second half gifted Equatorial Guinea the lead again.

Sori Mane failed to deal with a long ball and Josete Miranda was able to race clear and fire home.

That advantage was extended in the 51st minute when Djoco missed Basilio Ndong’s cross and Nsue finished at the far post.

Nsue, who played more than 100 games in the Championship between 2014 and 2018, completed his treble on the hour after rounding Djoco.

The goal was initially ruled out by an offside flag, but after an anxious wait was eventually given by VAR.

Nsue therefore became the first player to achieve the feat since Morocco’s Soufiane Alloudi 16 years ago and joined an illustrious list of AFCON hat-trick heroes including Samuel Eto’o, Hossam Hassan and Benni McCarthy.

Ze Turbo pulled another back for Guinea-Bissau on the stroke of full-time.