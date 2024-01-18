Aston Villa tempted by Middlesbrough’s Morgan Rogers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aston Villa tempted by Middlesbrough’s Morgan Rogers

By Press Association
Middlesbrough’s Morgan Rogers is wanted by Aston Villa. (Ben Whitley/PA)
Middlesbrough’s Morgan Rogers is wanted by Aston Villa. (Ben Whitley/PA)

Middlesbrough have rejected an offer from Aston Villa for Morgan Rogers, the PA news agency understands.

Villa have turned to Rogers to boost their attacking options but the bid has been turned down.

Rogers, 21, only joined Boro six months ago but has impressed under boss Michael Carrick.

Unai Emery is looking to increase his forward options as Villa aim to maintain a surprise title challenge with the club third in the Premier League.

Jhon Duran could leave this month while Ollie Watkins is Emery’s only other frontline striker.

Millwall v Middlesbrough – Sky Bet Championship – The Den
Middlesbrough’s Morgan Rogers has been in good form (PA)

Rogers, who was born just outside Birmingham in Halesowen, started his career at West Brom – making one substitute appearance – and joined Manchester City in 2019.

He did not play a senior game for City and had loan spells at Lincoln, Bournemouth and Blackpool.

Boro signed him last summer and he has made 31 appearances this season, scoring six times, helping Carrick’s side into the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Rogers faced Villa in the FA Cup third round earlier this month, with Villa winning 1-0 at the Riverside.

Boro are 10th in the Championship but only a point outside of the top six and host Rotherham on Saturday before travelling to Chelsea – with a 1-0 first-leg advantage – for the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi next week.