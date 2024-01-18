Aston Villa tempted by Middlesbrough’s Morgan Rogers

Middlesbrough have rejected an offer from Aston Villa for Morgan Rogers, the PA news agency understands.

Villa have turned to Rogers to boost their attacking options but the bid has been turned down.

Rogers, 21, only joined Boro six months ago but has impressed under boss Michael Carrick.

Unai Emery is looking to increase his forward options as Villa aim to maintain a surprise title challenge with the club third in the Premier League.

Jhon Duran could leave this month while Ollie Watkins is Emery’s only other frontline striker.

Rogers, who was born just outside Birmingham in Halesowen, started his career at West Brom – making one substitute appearance – and joined Manchester City in 2019.

He did not play a senior game for City and had loan spells at Lincoln, Bournemouth and Blackpool.

Boro signed him last summer and he has made 31 appearances this season, scoring six times, helping Carrick’s side into the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Rogers faced Villa in the FA Cup third round earlier this month, with Villa winning 1-0 at the Riverside.

Boro are 10th in the Championship but only a point outside of the top six and host Rotherham on Saturday before travelling to Chelsea – with a 1-0 first-leg advantage – for the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi next week.