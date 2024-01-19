Stephen Robinson already impressed by new St Mirren loanee Kwon Hyeok-kyu

Kwon Hyeok-kyu has already made a big impression at St Mirren following his loan move from Celtic while still to make his competitive Buddies debut.

The 22-year-old South Korean midfielder joined the Hoops from Busan IPark last summer on a five-year deal but had yet to play for the Scottish champions before he joined the Buddies last week until the end of the season.

During the club’s January training camp in Spain, Kwon wowed players and staff with his initiation song and also impressed manager Stephen Robinson in training.

Ahead of the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup fourth-round tie against Queen of the South in Paisley on Saturday, where Kwon could feature, the Buddies boss said: “Kwon has been excellent, he has fitted in really well.

“He’s a character as well so we have really enjoyed him and we found out he was a good singer as well. That was entertaining.

“I don’t know what he sang, it was in Korean but it was better than most of our lads.

“Football-wise he has been excellent on the pitch.

“He has taken to what we are trying to do and it is a compliment to the staff here that we have been trusted to try to develop him because he hasn’t had loads of game time.

“But Celtic signed him for big money and we can see why. He is a talented boy. He will be available to play.

“I’m looking to bring one if not two more in, another forward and potentially competition at left-wing back. Every new signing gives the club a lift.”

Kwon’s initiation song during the training camp clearly made a big impression on his new team-mates.

“The best initiation I have ever seen,” said defender James Bolton.

“The voice wasn’t great but for energy, the best I’ve ever seen.

“I don’t think anyone was expecting it either. I think everyone was just expecting him to sing a Korean song that nobody had heard of and it was a Korean song, but he got us going. He was class. He was crackers, but very good. He’s a really good lad and I think he will fit in.”

On the visit of League One side Queen of the South, Robinson said: “Everybody wants a home draw, but it will be a tough game. Queen of the South have picked up recently.

“Marvin (Bartley) is a very good young coach so we expect a tough game.

“There are no easy rides in this game and we have to be fully focused, fully prepared and start the game well.”