Australian Open day six: Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka ease through By Press Association January 19 2024, 3.02pm

Novak Djokovic eased into round four (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP) Novak Djokovic avoided his struggles of the first two rounds in a straight-sets win over Tomas Martin Etcheverry at the Australian Open on Friday. His fellow defending champion, Aryna Sabalenka, routed Lesia Tsurenko 6-0 6-0 while 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva recovered from 5-1 down in the deciding set to beat Diane Parry. It was generally a good day for the big names, with Coco Gauff, Jannik Sinner and Stefanos Tsitsipas also winning. Picture of the day Adrian Mannarino reacts after beating Ben Shelton to set up a clash with Novak Djokovic (Louise Delmotte/AP) Tweet of the day Andreeva down 5-1 in third. Commentator "she really needs to work on mental side of her game.. she's too hard on herself when she's losing"30 minutes later 7-6 Andreeva wins.Maybe the reason she turned the match round is because of her mental strength. Maybe she turned the…— Andy Murray (@andy_murray) January 19, 2024 Rod back in his house Hello Melbourne, the rocket has landed! I'll be making my first appearance at #AO2024 tomorrow, Sat. 20 Jan, as a Dunlop Ambassador. Please drop by and say hello at Autograph Island in the south east corner of Garden Square at 10.30am. #AODunlop #TeamDunlop #LoveTheGame 🚀 pic.twitter.com/gUCASGygfv— Rod Laver (@rodlaver) January 19, 2024 Outfit of the day Matching. Koala. Outfits 🐨Ariel Behar & Adam Pavlasek with the look of the tournament 😍 #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/7Y69zALpUO— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 19, 2024 Fallen seeds Women: Beatriz Haddad Maia (10), Lesia Tsurenko (28) Men: Ben Shelton (16), Sebastian Baez (26), Sebastian Korda (29), Tomas Martin Etcheverry (30) Who's up next? View this post on InstagramA post shared by Cameron Norrie (@norriee) Britain's final singles hope, Cameron Norrie, takes on Casper Ruud for a place in the fourth round. Chinese players take centre stage in the day on Rod Laver Arena, with Zheng Qinwen meeting Wang Yafan before Shang Juncheng faces Carlos Alcaraz. Iga Swiatek is first up in the night session against Czech teenager Linda Noskova, while Daniil Medvedev meets Felix Auger-Aliassime.