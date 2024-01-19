Football bids emotional farewell to Franz Beckenbauer in Munich memorial service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football bids emotional farewell to Franz Beckenbauer in Munich memorial service

By Press Association
Bayern Munich paid an emotional final farewell to club great Franz Beckenbauer (Matthias Schrader/AP)
Bayern Munich paid an emotional final farewell to club great Franz Beckenbauer (Matthias Schrader/AP)

Franz Beckenbauer was described as a “role model for many generations” as Bayern Munich paid an emotional final farewell to their club great in a memorial service at the Allianz Arena on Friday.

Former West Germany captain and manager Beckenbauer died on January 7 at the age of 78, prompting tributes throughout the world of football for the man known as ‘Der Kaiser’ – The Emperor.

Munich-born Beckenbauer captained Bayern to three successive European Cup triumphs from 1974, and is one of only three men to have won the World Cup as both player and manager, lifting the trophy in 1974 and 1990.

Tenor Jonas Kaufmann sings during a memorial service for Franz Beckenbauer at the Allianz Arena
Franz Beckenbauer captained West Germany to World Cup success on home soil in 1974 (Matthias Schrader/AP)

Comfortable as an attacking sweeper or dominant midfielder, Beckenbauer was widely recognised as one of the best players in the history of the game and won the Ballon d’Or in 1972 and 1976.

Beckenbauer had been laid to rest alongside his parents at the Perlacher Forest cemetery in Munich.

Around 20,000 fans attended Friday’s memorial service, along with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and national team coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Bayern Munich’s players attend a memorial service for Franz Beckenbauer at the Allianz Arena
Bayern Munich’s current players also attended the memorial service (Matthias Schrader/AP)

FIFA president Gianni Infantino and UEFA counterpart Aleksander Ceferin were also among the guests, while leading European clubs were represented by the likes of Barcelona’s Joan Laporta, Paris St Germain’s Nasser Al-Khelaifi as well as Real Madrid’s honorary president Jose Martinez Pirri.

Alex Stepney fronted Manchester United’s delegation, having earlier visited Manchesterplatz in Trudering-Riem, the site of the 1958 Munich Air Disaster, to lay a wreath for his former team-mate Sir Bobby Charlton and their great on-pitch rival Beckenbauer.

Wreaths, including from Barcelona and Liverpool, were laid around a black-and-white picture of Beckenbauer in the centre circle at Bayern’s Allianz Arena home.

Lothar Matthaeus, captain of the 1990 World Cup-winning squad, Paul Breitner and Berti Vogts, team-mates from 1974, were among the players who paid their respects on the pitch, along with Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, the former Bayern chief executive and close friend of Beckenbauer.

Tenor Jonas Kaufmann sang the Italian version of “Time to Say Goodbye” before Bayern president Herbert Hainer addressed the crowd.

“Franz was a friend to everyone, from his heart. That’s what made him this unique personality. He would have been pleased that so many people have come today,” Hainer said in his speech.

“A Munich child who became a world citizen. He was taught from a young age that every person is equal. He exemplified that value – always and everywhere.

“A role model for many generations. Wherever he went, Franz treated everyone the same way. Always a nice word, always an open ear – that was his gift.”

Hainer added: “This is FC Bayern’s home and this will always be Franz’s home, too. FC Bayern will always remain the Kaiser’s empire.

“Dear Franz, we’re immeasurably grateful for everything. You’ll remain in our hearts and in our play for all time.”

Bayern’s honorary president Uli Hoeness paid an emotional tribute to his old friend as the ceremony was brought to a close.

“We played together for many years, we won a huge amount and lost the odd game too,” he said.

“If I didn’t know what to do with the ball, I knew it was safe with Franz.”

Hoeness added: “If you had a problem, you went to Franz. That was one of his most important characteristics.

“You could learn a lot from Franz not just on the pitch, but a lot off it too.”