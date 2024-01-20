Freezing weather claims three more EFL fixtures

Saturday’s matches at Oxford, Notts County and Walsall have become the latest English Football League fixtures to be postponed due to freezing conditions.

Oxford were due to host Northampton in League One while, in League Two, the Magpies were taking on leaders Stockport and Walsall were facing Accrington.

The matches were called off due to frozen pitches following inspections on Saturday morning. Sub-zero temperatures have been recorded across the UK throughout the week.

Oxford United’s Sky Bet League 1 game at home to Northampton Town this afternoon has been POSTPONED due to a frozen pitch. ❌ Further details below 👇 — Oxford United FC (@OUFCOfficial) January 20, 2024

The decisions take to nine the number of games called off in the EFL this weekend.

A statement from Oxford read: “Freezing conditions in Oxford this week left a frozen pitch at the Kassam Stadium despite the covers having been on and match referee Tom Kirk made a decision at 10am to call the game off.”

It was a similar story in the midlands.

Notts County said in a statement: “Following persistently cold temperatures, which have fallen as low as -7C in Nottingham this week, the Meadow Lane playing surface is heavily frozen despite frost covers and heat lamps being used, as well as groundstaff working through the night.”

A Walsall statement read: “Despite the best efforts of our grounds team, the referee has deemed the pitch to be unplayable.”

❌ GAME OFF ❌ Following a pitch inspection this morning and despite the best efforts of our grounds staff, today’s game against @ASFCofficial has been postponed after the pitch was deemed unplayable A new date for the fixture will be confirmed in due course. — Walsall FC Official (@WFCOfficial) January 20, 2024

Six other games had already been postponed on Friday. They were, in League One, Cheltenham v Carlisle and Port Vale v Wycombe and, in League Two, AFC Wimbledon v Crawley, Bradford v Doncaster, Mansfield v Sutton and Swindon v Tranmere.

The game at Mansfield has been rearranged for next Tuesday.