Many players are discontented – Aymeric Laporte reveals Saudi Arabia struggles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Many players are discontented – Aymeric Laporte reveals Saudi Arabia struggles

By Press Association
Former Manchester City player Aymeric Laporte has dound it difficult to adapt to Saudi Arabia (John Walton/PA)
Former Manchester City player Aymeric Laporte has dound it difficult to adapt to Saudi Arabia (John Walton/PA)

Former Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte has revealed dissatisfaction with aspects of life in Saudi Arabia and claimed a number of players are unhappy.

Laporte became one of the Saudi Pro League’s numerous statement signings last summer when he left the Champions League winners to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr in a lucrative deal.

This week, however, England midfielder Jordan Henderson quit Al-Ettifaq after less than six months to return to Europe with Ajax while Karim Benzema and Roberto Firmino are reportedly also seeking exits.

Aymeric Laporte and Riyad Mahrez celebrate winning the Champions League
Laporte, left, and Riyad Mahrez, right, both moved to Saudi Arabia after winning the Champions League last season (Nick Potts/PA)

Laporte, 29, says he is not at that stage yet but has had difficulties adjusting to his new surroundings.

The Spain international told AS: “It is a big change compared to Europe, but in the end it is all about adaptation.

“They have not made it easy for us. In fact, there are many players that are discontented.

“But we are working on it every day, to see if it can improve a little. This is something new for them also, to have European players that have had long careers.

“Maybe they are not used to this and have to adapt a little more in terms of seriousness.”

Despite the huge wages being paid to players, Laporte feels they are not being treated as well as they are used to at big European clubs.

He said: “Yes they look after us, but not enough for my liking. In Europe they pay you a good salary but they look after you more.

“I am not looking (to leave). I have not thought about it but if I am upset in the near future, you have to ask yourself questions. I have not arrived at that moment but I could face it in future if that dynamic continues.”

Laporte added that it is not only the professional life he has found difficult, but also general day-to-day living.

He said: “Being honest, many of us have not only come here for the football.

“Many of us are happy with that but I am looking for something beyond the economic side. In terms of quality of life, I hoped for something different.”