Australian Open day seven: Cameron Norrie breaks new ground as Iga Swiatek falls

Cameron Norrie claimed the best grand slam win of his career at the Australian Open against Casper Ruud to make the second week for the first time.

But world number one Iga Swiatek is out after being stunned in three sets by Czech teenager Linda Noskova, opening the women’s draw right up.

Carlos Alcaraz benefited from the retirement of Shang Juncheng after little over an hour, while Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev also won.

Picture of the day

Linda Noskova reacts after defeating Iga Swiatek (Louise Delmotte/AP)

Quote of the day

Tweet of the day

ICONIC 🫶 Qinwen Zheng x Li Na pic.twitter.com/OKUwHzEcAg — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 20, 2024

Stat of the day

Happy slam

Jasmine Paolini had the most 𝒘𝒉𝒐𝒍𝒆𝒔𝒐𝒎𝒆 reaction to defeating Anna Blinkova, and we are so here for it 🥹🫶#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/zUsdkYEt7e — Eurosport (@eurosport) January 20, 2024

Fallen seeds

Women: Iga Swiatek (1), Jelena Ostapenko (11), Emma Navarro (27)

Men: Casper Ruud (11), Tommy Paul (14), Ugo Humbert (21), Felix Auger-Aliassime (27), Tallon Griekspoor (28)

Who’s up next?

Aryna Sabalenka takes on Amanda Anisimova (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

Defending women’s champion Aryna Sabalenka is likely to face her first real test against big-hitting American Amanda Anisimova.

Novak Djokovic plays in the day session for the first time this fortnight against France’s Adrian Mannarino while home hope Alex De Minaur meets fifth seed Andrey Rublev at night.

Coco Gauff plays Pole Magdalena Frech, and 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva will look to reach her first grand slam quarter-final against Barbora Krejcikova.