Exeter fail to score again in goalless draw with Cambridge

Exeter remain just above the League One relegation zone after a goalless draw at home to Cambridge.

The Grecians are four points clear of the drop zone after failing to score for the 15th time in 27 league games.

The first half started brightly, with a corner for each team in the opening 60 seconds, but the lack of quality in both set-piece routines summed up what was an utterly forgettable half in which there were no shots.

The first shot on target came in the 48th minute when Jack Aitchison chested the ball down and fired straight at Jack Stevens from 18 yards and Pierce Sweeney also fired straight at the goalkeeper with a free-kick from distance.

Cambridge’s first effort came in the 61st minute when Lyle Taylor struck an instinctive volley wide from 15 yards

Sonny Cox headed just wide from an Ilmari Niskanen cross and substitute Dion Rankine shot tamely at Stevens for Exeter, while Tom Carroll fired high with a good chance on the edge of the box.

Cambridge defender Liam Bennett forced Vili Sinisalo into a superb save at his near post, while at the other end, Ben Purrington was denied a debut headed goal by a superb save by Stevens in stoppage time.