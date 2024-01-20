Abu Kamara’s goal gives leaders Pompey victory over bottom club Fleetwood

Abu Kamara’s goal proved enough for Portsmouth as they won 1-0 at Fleetwood.

The Sky Bet League One leaders saw off bottom side Fleetwood thanks to Kamara’s 25th-minute strike.

The forward, on loan from Norwich, turned Josh Earl and ran unchallenged at the heart of the defence before curling a fine finish beyond Jay Lynch.

Fleetwood, without a win since mid-November, had defended well, although Pompey goalkeeper Will Norris had been a virtual spectator in the first period.

The hosts could have fallen further behind shortly before the break when Kamara played in Colby Bishop but his shot was deflected narrowly wide by Earl.

Just before half time, former Fleetwood winger Paddy Lane was denied by a brave block from Jack Marriott.

Although Fleetwood improved after the break, the second half continued in much the same vein and a smart passing move led to Bishop forcing a good reaction save from Lynch.

The closest the hosts came to a goal came when Conor Shaughnessy cleared a low cross from Promise Omochere, the ball cannoning off Danny Mayor but falling the wrong side of the post.

Brendan Wiredu had a chance to level matters, Norris spreading himself well to block.

Unable to force an equaliser, Fleetwood fell to a fifth straight defeat.