Abu Kamara’s goal gives leaders Pompey victory over bottom club Fleetwood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Abu Kamara’s goal gives leaders Pompey victory over bottom club Fleetwood

By Press Association
Portsmouth’s Abu Kamara (left) won the game (PA)
Portsmouth’s Abu Kamara (left) won the game (PA)

Abu Kamara’s goal proved enough for Portsmouth as they won 1-0 at Fleetwood.

The Sky Bet League One leaders saw off bottom side Fleetwood thanks to Kamara’s 25th-minute strike.

The forward, on loan from Norwich, turned Josh Earl and ran unchallenged at the heart of the defence before curling a fine finish beyond Jay Lynch.

Fleetwood, without a win since mid-November, had defended well, although Pompey goalkeeper Will Norris had been a virtual spectator in the first period.

The hosts could have fallen further behind shortly before the break when Kamara played in Colby Bishop but his shot was deflected narrowly wide by Earl.

Just before half time, former Fleetwood winger Paddy Lane was denied by a brave block from Jack Marriott.

Although Fleetwood improved after the break, the second half continued in much the same vein and a smart passing move led to Bishop forcing a good reaction save from Lynch.

The closest the hosts came to a goal came when Conor Shaughnessy cleared a low cross from Promise Omochere, the ball cannoning off Danny Mayor but falling the wrong side of the post.

Brendan Wiredu had a chance to level matters, Norris spreading himself well to block.

Unable to force an equaliser, Fleetwood fell to a fifth straight defeat.