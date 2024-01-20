St Johnstone suffer shock Scottish Cup upset

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

St Johnstone suffer shock Scottish Cup upset

By Press Association
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein saw his side beaten (Jane Barlow/PA)
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein saw his side beaten (Jane Barlow/PA)

A Nikolay Todorov goal nine minutes into the second half was enough for Championship Airdrieonians pull off a shock and knock Premiership outfit St Johnstone out of the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup with a 1-0 win.

Todorov pounced from 10 yards to score his fourth goal in as many matches after Liam McStravick’s cross was hooked back in at the far post.

St Johnstone should have heeded the early warning signs after a poor backpass by Saints Midfielder Graham Carey let in home captain Adam Frizzell.

He ran into the box and got a shot away but it produced a superb save from Bulgarian goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov, who dived low to his right-hand side to keep it out.

Airdrie had claims for a penalty when a low cross from the left came off a St Johnstone player inside the area but referee Kevin Clancy quickly turned down the appeal.

St Johnstone had chances and new signing Benjamin Kimpioka thought he was going to mark his debut with a goal when he rounded Airdrie keeper Josh Rae, but the Swedish striker ran out of pitch as he tried to find the back of the net.

In the second half, Mason Hancock header over Charlie Telfer’s free-kick, before Todorov fired home from inside the area to put Airdrie 1-0 up.

Craig Levein’s side pressed for an equaliser with striker Kimpioka racing through on goal, but Rae was quickly off his line to tackle him. Kimpioka went down under the challenge but referee Kevin Clancy was not interested.

Carey then had a 20-yard strike saved by Rae as the home side held on.