Four-goal thriller sees the points shared at Bromley

Kwesi Appiah struck his first goal since August to snatch Boreham Wood a point in a 2-2 draw at high-flying Bromley.

Former AFC Wimbledon and Crawley striker Appiah, recently back from a long-term injury, stepped off the bench to head home an 89th-minute equaliser.

The visitors had hit the crossbar through Tyrone Marsh before Billy Sass-Davies headed them into a 27th-minute lead.

Bromley responded immediately through Corey Whitely’s brilliant equaliser from outside the penalty area and they took the lead in the 59th minute when Callum Reynolds slammed home from close range.

But Appiah’s towering late header clinched Boreham Wood a point as Bromley extended their unbeaten league run to eight matches.