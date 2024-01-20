Four-goal thriller sees the points shared at Bromley By Press Association January 20 2024, 5.08pm Share Four-goal thriller sees the points shared at Bromley Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6346384/four-goal-thriller-sees-the-points-shared-at-bromley/ Copy Link Former AFC Wimbledon striker Kwesi Appiah headed a late equaliser for Boreham Wood (John Walton/PA) Kwesi Appiah struck his first goal since August to snatch Boreham Wood a point in a 2-2 draw at high-flying Bromley. Former AFC Wimbledon and Crawley striker Appiah, recently back from a long-term injury, stepped off the bench to head home an 89th-minute equaliser. The visitors had hit the crossbar through Tyrone Marsh before Billy Sass-Davies headed them into a 27th-minute lead. Bromley responded immediately through Corey Whitely’s brilliant equaliser from outside the penalty area and they took the lead in the 59th minute when Callum Reynolds slammed home from close range. But Appiah’s towering late header clinched Boreham Wood a point as Bromley extended their unbeaten league run to eight matches.