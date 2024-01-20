Crewe close on promotion places as victory at Barrow seals fourth successive win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crewe close on promotion places as victory at Barrow seals fourth successive win

By Press Association
Barrow hosted Crewe (Will Matthews/PA)
Youngsters Lewis Billington and Matus Holicek scored their first senior goals to earn Crewe a 3-1 victory over SkyBet League Two play-off rivals Barrow at Holker Street.

Billington, fresh from signing a new contract 24 hours earlier, netted a 64th-minute header to put Lee Bell’s side on the way to a fourth successive victory.

And 18-year-old Holicek, one year his team-mate’s junior, came off the bench to score six minutes from time.

It was a rare afternoon to forget for Pete Wild’s Cumbrians. Midfielder Robbie Gotts gave the home side a ninth-minute lead with his first goal of the campaign.

However Crewe, who remain unbeaten in 2024, struck back within 10 minutes as Elliott Nevitt converted Chris Long’s cross for his 11th goal of the season.

Nevitt wasted two other chances to put Alex in front before the break.

However, Billington made no mistake after Shilow Tracey chased the ball to the byline and crossed into the six-yard box.

Holicek made it 3-1, heading in the rebound after Courtney Baker-Richardson’s shot had been saved as Barrow lost their unbeaten home record at the 13th attempt.