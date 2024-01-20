Blackpool make it three league wins in a row with victory at Bristol Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blackpool make it three league wins in a row with victory at Bristol Rovers

By Press Association
Karamoko Dembele was on target for Blackpool (Mike Egerton/PA)
Karamoko Dembele was on target for Blackpool (Mike Egerton/PA)

Blackpool made it three Sky Bet League One wins in a row for the first time this season as they triumphed 2-1 against Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium.

CJ Hamilton opened the scoring in the fifth minute as he sidefooted a shot into the top corner, despite Josh Grant’s best efforts on the line. It came after a run and low cross from Kyle Joseph.

Luke Thomas then spurned a gilt-edged chance for the hosts three minutes later when he met Harvey Vale’s cross but failed to put the ball past goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell.

Instead Karamoko Dembele fired high into the net following more good work from Joseph to double the Tangerines’ lead in the 19th minute.

Chris Martin delicately lobbed in to halve the deficit five minutes later following a long throw being flicked on by Tristan Crama, but Rovers could not go on and find an equaliser.

It was only a third away league away win of the season for Neil Critchley’s side, who boosted their pursuit of a play-off place after surviving a stoppage-time shout for a penalty when Aaron Collins was tackled in the area.