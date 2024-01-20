Charlie Brown ensures MK Dons get peanuts from clash with Morecambe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charlie Brown ensures MK Dons get peanuts from clash with Morecambe

By Press Association
Charlie Brown scored a late winner for Morecambe (David Davies/PA)
Charlie Brown struck the winner in the second minute of stoppage time against his old club as Morecambe came from behind to snatch a 2-1 victory at MK Dons.

Brown’s heroics came a week after his first goal for the Shrimps earned a draw against Mansfield and this time they secured his side just a second win in 12 games in Sky Bet League Two.

The play-off chasing Dons were ahead inside 75 seconds when Max Dean bent in a superb effort after Morecambe were unable to clear Joe Tomlinson’s cross.

The hosts were controlling proceedings and Shrimps goalkeeper Archie Mair needed to be at his best to claw away Warren O’Hora’s header and somehow keep out Dean’s shot from Tomlinson’s cutback.

But his opposite number Filip Marschall, who was making his Dons debut, had a moment to forget in the 51st minute when he missed Jake Taylor’s corner and Jordan Slew bundled in the equaliser.

A slip from another debutant, Lewis Bate, led to Morecambe’s late winner as Brown took up the loose ball and ran past Dean Lewington before finishing into the bottom corner.