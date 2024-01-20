Charlie Brown ensures MK Dons get peanuts from clash with Morecambe

Charlie Brown struck the winner in the second minute of stoppage time against his old club as Morecambe came from behind to snatch a 2-1 victory at MK Dons.

Brown’s heroics came a week after his first goal for the Shrimps earned a draw against Mansfield and this time they secured his side just a second win in 12 games in Sky Bet League Two.

The play-off chasing Dons were ahead inside 75 seconds when Max Dean bent in a superb effort after Morecambe were unable to clear Joe Tomlinson’s cross.

The hosts were controlling proceedings and Shrimps goalkeeper Archie Mair needed to be at his best to claw away Warren O’Hora’s header and somehow keep out Dean’s shot from Tomlinson’s cutback.

But his opposite number Filip Marschall, who was making his Dons debut, had a moment to forget in the 51st minute when he missed Jake Taylor’s corner and Jordan Slew bundled in the equaliser.

A slip from another debutant, Lewis Bate, led to Morecambe’s late winner as Brown took up the loose ball and ran past Dean Lewington before finishing into the bottom corner.